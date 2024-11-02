Sweetpea episode 4 is not bad, but it's also not great (Review)
After the cliffhanger of Rhiannon getting her hands on Julia at the end of episode 3 last week, now the story picks up after those events and we see what happens next. Here's our review of Sweetpea episode 4, "Everybody Loves Julia" on Starz. SPOILERS BELOW.
First things first, I thought it was interesting that we got the inner thoughts and voice over of another character, and that's Detective Marina. She even starts the episode off with "people I'd love to kill," just like Rhiannon. Throughout the episode she gets an advancement in the case thanks to the video footage from the club. And at the end of the episode, she seems to have started to connect some dots with Julia's disappearance and Rhiannon's involvement.
And that all comes because of Rhiannon's new promotion to junior reporter. She's finally gotten what she's wanted and is a reporter in her own right! I'd be happy for this wallflower if it wasn't for the fact that she's pretty messed up, has killed two people, and has kidnapped Julia as well. Once again, Rhiannon is a bit too obvious with what she's doing. Though it is a bit realistic in terms of the way real-life murderers end up slipping up.
She goes to interview Julia's friends, as well as her fiancé, Marcus. Part of it is for the story she's working on. Though she also wants dirt on her bully to use against her. Though everything seems to be perfect in the life of Julia Blenkingsopp, that's not entirely true at all. It turns out Marcus is actually abusive and she's stuck in this relationship that she can't get out of. This revelation stops Rhiannon and may make her think twice about killing Julia now. Hmm, hmm, hmm.
I will say though, Julia is not helping make things better for herself in terms of her situation with Rhiannon. She keeps egging her on and insulting her. Like, girl. If I was tied up with a person who admitted they've already killed two people, I'd shut my mouth a bit better. Honestly. Elsewhere, Craig has got to go. He's getting on my nerves right now. And my heart went out to sweet, sweet AJ. Rhiannon, please look at what's in front of you already!
Overall Sweetpea episode 4 was an alright episode. It wasn't bad, and it wasn't great. I mean, I knew this was going to happen in terms of Rhiannon not immediately killing Julia the way her other two victims were. But, I don't know. I mean, it's only been two episodes but for some reason it just feels like we've been on this for too long. And I'm sure the final two episodes are going to feature this back and forth between the two still. Especially with Julia's new revelation, it may stop Rhiannon in her tracks. Episode grade level: C.