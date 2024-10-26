Sweetpea episode 3 brings us to a very exciting and intriguing development (Review)
It's Friday and that means a new episode of Sweetpea on Starz! This week, Rhiannon is focusing on her next target. And this one might be the most important one of all to Rhiannon. Here's our review of Sweetpea episode 3, "Black Spots in the Garage." SPOILERS BELOW.
So a lot of this episode focuses on Rhiannon coming up with a plan to murder her high school bully and the bane of her existence, Julia. It's interesting that we're only in the third episode - even though the season is only six episodes so we're halfway through - and we can see the slow but steady progression of Rhiannon's murder spree.
The first time was a spur of the moment sort of kill out of anger. And the second time she was triggered by the man who was at the hospital when her dad died. She slowly follows him but she wasn't planning to do it ahead of time. However now, she's actually going through the effort of making a plan to get Julia to the house to get rid of her.
I think it's also interesting how Julia won't always resort to killing. If someone is annoying her and just being plain rude, like Jeff at work, she slips something into his coffee to upset his stomach in a hilarious way. I mean, look. We definitely wouldn't do this in real life. But I think we all have some people in our lives that we'd love to get back and we think deserve a little justice that you might want to serve yourself.
Ryan's mom also comes to the newspaper's office because AJ and Rhiannon had promised her they would write a nice piece about her son's death. But ultimately, they had to go the opposite direction for the story. Rhiannon really needs to be careful and needs to learn to hide her feelings better because she was a bit harsh with the mother. Yes, her son was a bully. But still as a mom she's just lost a son in a horrible way.
Craig is just so annoying at this point and it's clear he's only interested in interacting with Rhiannon because of this business proposal he has for her dad's company. And if she had just looked a little more, she'd see that AJ might have feelings for her. I don't know. I'm getting those vibes from him. And he's much sweeter and the first person to actually notice Rhiannon even before she found this new inner strength of sorts.
Finally, the final moments of Sweetpea really ramp up and get even more interesting when Rhiannon sets a plan in motion for Julia. She gets her back to her house with the excuse of wanting to show her the supposed black mold in the garage. Rhiannon blurts everything out to Julia, including her plan to kill her. And Julia is as obnoxious as ever and has the audacity to ask why Rhiannon wants an apology. Ugh, seriously girl. I'm sorry but you're just asking to get killed at this point.
I mean going in, I was expecting Julia's death to not be as easy as the other ones. This is the biggest antagonist-ish of the show and probably the person Rhiannon wants to kill the most out of anyone else in her life. And so after Rhiannon bashed her over the head, I definitely wasn't surprised that Julia wakes up and is still alive. And that's when it ends. What a cliffhanger!
Sweetpea episode 3 was a really enjoyable one that showcases the repercussions of Rhiannon's actions, while furthering her killer instinct of sorts. She's now starting to actually plan things out instead of deciding to kill in the spur of the moment. This is halfway through the season so we only have three more to go. While last week's felt a little slow in places, I thought this time around the episode moved at a good pace. I'm excited to see what happens next between Rhiannon and Julia! Episode grade level: B.
Sweetpea releases new episodes Fridays on Starz. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we review all the episodes this season!