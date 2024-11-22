Sweetpea season 1 is over, and the fate of the show is still up in the air
It's Friday, so you may be expecting a new episode of Sweetpea starring Ella Purnell on Starz. Last week's episode came to a shocking end with Rhiannon brutally killing AJ. I'm still crying, you guys. He was literally the best. So why isn't there a new episode today?
Well, that's because Sweetpea season 1 is officially over. When it comes to streamers, it can be hard to determine how long a season is because they can be such random numbers sometimes. The dark thriller is only 6 episodes long. So with last week's episode being episode 6, "Life 2.0," that means the season is unfortunately over.
I am quite surprised with myself because I'll be honest. After the first few episodes, I was ready to let this one go. However, the finale really managed to change my mind and now I think a Sweetpea season 2 needs to happen! There's no official word yet on whether the series is renewed or canceled. It's actually originally a British show, produced by Sky Atlantic. Starz was just the platform to bring it to us here in the U.S. So it will be up to the British studio to decide whether the thriller gets to come back or not.
Creator Kirstie Swain spoke with The Hollywood Reporter following the Sweetpea finale, and it sounds like they definitely have more ideas to explore in a potential second season. The whole idea of the show came from the book of the same name by author C.J. Skuse. And actually, the Purnell-led series hasn't even tackled what happens in the first novel yet, as Swain points out to the news outlet.
She shared that the first season is "almost like a prequel to the book. So, lots more to come" if they get a season 2. And if you just read the synopsis of the first tale on GoodReads, you'll see what she means. Actually, there's a total of five books! So as Swain shared, there's definitely plenty of material to draw inspiration from and so much more story to adapt.
The finale ended with a few major cliffhangers, including the fact that Julia has run away from Rhiannon and booked a flight away, somewhere unknown, with her debit card. She did have this coming. There's also the fact that no one still knows Rhiannon is behind the murders, except for Marina who could expose her secret.
And the biggest shocker of all - Rhiannon's sister walks into the house as she's holding AJ's body to her. How is she going to get out of this one? Is Rhiannon capable of killing her own sister? So many questions we still have!
All six episodes of Sweetpea are now streaming on Starz.