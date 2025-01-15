Landman stars tease heightened role for fan favorite in possible season 2

Warning: Spoilers ahead from the Landman season finale!

Landman, the latest hit series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, came to an end with its shocking first season finale on Jan. 12. Fans are still reeling from the evens of the finale, which saw the death of a major character and some big changes that could be in store should Paramount+ renew the breakout drama for a second season.

In the season finale, Jon Hamm's character Monty Miller died due to heart complications from having a heart attack and too many bypass surgeries. Monty's death was confirmed by Landman co-creator Christian Wallace as well as by Hamm in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he explains that additional acting commitments didn't allow more than a one-season deal.

But Hamm's absence and the shuffle of power at M-Tex with Tommy taking over will make room for another character to receive more of a spotlight in the as-yet unconfirmed (but nearly sure-thing) follow-up season. Newly minted Golden Globe winner Demi Moore appears as Monty's wife Cami in Landman, and while her appearances in season 1 were limited, season 2 would be different.

Demi Moore as Cami Miller in season 1, episode 6 of Landman streaming on Paramount+ | Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Demi Moore could have a bigger role in Landman season 2

Although viewers loved Landman, the one thing they likely wanted much more of from the show was Demi Moore as Cami Miller. Well, now that Cami's husband has died, she's likely to work a bit closer with her friend Tommy as he takes on a new role. And with Monty's passing, Moore will have an excellent story to sink her teeth into as an actress as Cami grieves.

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm praised working with Moore and Thornton, calling them both "truly outstanding." The Emmy-winning Mad Men vet also reflected on how the possibility of season 2 could impact Moore's role as Cami and the grudge that Monty's widow would hold in the wake of his death. Here's more of Hamm's prediction for Cami:

"I think she’s probably pretty pissed that her husband is gone and that her family is devastated. Speaking from experience, those are difficult things to come back from. It’s not a fun thing to lose a parent or to lose somebody close to you, so there’s going to be a lot of wreckage to clean up come season 2."

In addition to Hamm making predictions on what's to come for his former on-screen wife, Tommy Norris actor Billy Bob Thornton also basically confirmed that Moore would be seen, well, a lot more. The Golden Globe-nominated Landman star shared with Deadline in a post-finale Q&A a simple answer that's very promising for Demi Moore fans:

"I think definitely if there were to be a second season, Demi will figure into it greatly."

Moore herself even seemed to suggest at Cannes in May 2024 that Paramount+ had already renewed the series by saying she's excited to start filming season 2, "which will be at the beginning of next year [2025]." Again, concrete details about a renewal have yet to be announced by Paramount+ as of Jan. 15, but all signs are pointing a good news about the show's future and Moore's role, too!

After winning her first Golden Globe Award for her role in the body horror film The Substance, and likely landing her first Academy Award nomination, Moore will surely experience a much-deserved resurgence in film offers. We'll be seeing much more of her on our screens moving forward, and luckily for fans of the Taylor Sheridan-verse, that includes Landman.

