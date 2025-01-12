Taylor Sheridan’s oil epic Landman is off to such a solid start with its first season that fans everywhere are already craving a season 2, and praying to the gods of television that we'll get one.

While the show has indeed received its fair share of criticism—namely over its misogynistic portrayal of women, it has also seen a successful public devouring of its multi-faceted plot, rife with explorations of issues surrounding the oil and petroleum industry and, well, land, on top of the family dynamics and drama Sheridan writes so well. It’s just delicious.

With the season 1 finale now streaming, fans everywhere are wondering if there's more to come. To date, it's not known yet as Paramount+ hasn't made any official updates. Though while Landman season 2 has not been officially announced, it seems to have been confirmed by one of the show's stars, Demi Moore.

She spoke to Deadline about the show, her co-star Jon Hamm, and the series' future at last year’s Cannes Film Festival before season 1 even premiered. And it sounds like potential filming for the second season could start soon. Here's what she told the news outlet:

“I thought we looked really good. He was lovely and I’ve known [co-star] Billy Bob Thornton for a long time. I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of [2025]."

Moore plays Cami Miller, the wife of oil titan Monty Miller (Hamm). If filming is set to begin sometime in early 2025, we could get new episodes soon. For reference, season 1 started production in February 2024 and aired on Paramount+ in November. If season 2 follows that same schedule, chances are we could be looking at new episodes before the end of this year. As of now, it’s sheer speculation though.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

What is the cast saying about Landman season 2?

Moore isn't the only one speaking up about a second season. Thornton spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the show in December, saying, “[It] has done very well, so it just stands to reason that they would do another one.” Referencing his recent Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a TV drama series for his portrayal of tough-talking, quick-witted oil company fixer Tommy Norris, he continued, “… when you get a nomination for something—that draws attention to your show, so I think that helps. I can’t see why they wouldn’t. I imagine we’ll find out pretty soon, because if we’re going to do one, we’ll have to start [soon].”

Michelle Randolph, who plays Norris’s feisty, flirty, always half-clothed daughter Ainsley, expressed her desire to continue on with the story: “I think there’s so much more of the story to tell, so if we get to do a season 2, I know for a fact that everyone would be overjoyed to do that. I don’t think anyone wants to stop telling the story,” she told News Week.

Paulina Chávez, who plays Ariana, admitted she hasn’t heard anything specific on a season 2 but said she remains optimistic, and Jacob Lofland, who plays Norris’s golden-hearted son Cooper (and has one hell of a character arc) told Collider he hopes more than anything more episodes are coming soon.

Landman co-creator Christian Wallace also confirmed to The Direct that he hopes to continue the series:

“Well, I mean, as long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them. And I think we really just skinned the surface on our first season, and that’s saying something because they cover a lot of ground. So yeah, I hope we keep telling these stories for a while.”

Jon Hamm even hinted at a second season on New Year’s Eve, when he appeared on CNN’s special and said, “I’m hoping. Stay tuned. That’s all I can say.”

All I can say is BRING IT ON, FELLAS (and ladies).

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in Landman. Photo Credit: James Minchin/Paramount+

What could happen in Landman season 2?

In a world set in West Texas where roughnecks and billionaires collide (sometimes with drug cartels), anything could happen. Literally.

Landman season 1 follows the life of Tommy Norris, oil industry problem fixer with the patience and tolerance of an ox. The job alone is stressful enough, but additionally, his family is coming back together after a brutal divorce ripped them apart.

Ali Larter plays Norris’s ex-wife/soon-to-be wife again, and she is the epitome of a spoiled, sexy hot mess who’s a whole lot smarter than she looks. She is a blast to watch, and when paired with her daughter Ainsley, it’s impossible to look away—not just because of their expressed femininity but also because of their ridiculousness. These women may seem vapid, but deep down, they’re equipped with hearts of gold. And we’ll see that more and more throughout a season 2, should we be graced with one.

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Cooper Norris is Tommy’s son, who has just come to work in the oil fields, against his father’s wishes. But Tommy backs off and gives his son the space to grow into a man. On Cooper’s second day at work, there’s an explosion and everyone on his crew dies but him. All Cooper ever tries to do is help, and that’s all he was doing in this case, then everyone died. And he bears the guilt of being the only survivor.

It's that guilt that drives him to pay respects to the families of the deceased—one of which left behind a young wife and baby. Through innocent intentions, Cooper steps up to help her however she needs and is subsequently beaten half to death over it by other crew members, who blame Cooper for the explosion that killed their friends. Slowly, the two fall in love, of course, and Cooper knows how this looks.

After tendering his resignation to Monty, Cooper sets out to put a plan in motion to build his own oil industry. My guess is, if there’s a season 2, we’ll see more development of Cooper as a man, possibly as a husband and father, and as a rising landman.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

I also expect there to be more drama and warfare between Norris and his crews, and the cartel using oil land to run their drugs. We could be looking at Lioness-type situations in season 2, especially after a team of cartel members were killed on oil land in episode 8.

I think we’ll also see Tommy move into a higher position than vice president, which Monty promoted him to in episode 9. With Monty having so much stress-related heart trouble and needing another bypass surgery, who knows if he’ll survive, and if he does, how involved will he allow himself to be?

The Norris family is volatile, but they work in their own odd way. As tensions rise inside and outside of the home, who’s to say what’ll happen. One thing’s for sure, though. A potential Landman season 2 won’t be skimping on the drama, the dry one-liners, or the excitement.

Landman season 1 is currently streaming on Paramount+.