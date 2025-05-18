Ted Danson's hit Netflix show receives exciting filming update

Netflix has announced on their social media that Ted Danson’s bittersweet comedy A Man on the Inside is in production for its second season. Created by Mike Schur, the show was praised for its heartfelt portrayal of life in a retirement home and the realities of aging.

Loosely based on Maite Alberdi’s Academy Award-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, A Man on the Inside follows Ted Danson as Charles, a recent widower who goes uncover in a retirement home to catch a jewelry thief. Things get complicated at Pacific View retirement home as the amateur sleuth must balance his covert investigation with forming friendships with the residents.

Ted Danson told Tudum that the casting came around not long after the 77-year-old started considering what it was like to age on screen. “Even before they reached out to me, I was thinking I wanted to discover what it is to try to be funny and act at every age of my life. I want to know what it’s like with all the aches and pains.”

By the end of season 1 of A Man On The Inside, Charles’ time at Pacific View had ended. But his time as an amateur detective might just have started as the Netflix series goes into production on season 2.

Nothing specific has been released about the plot of season 2 yet. We don’t expect to see the retirement home residents or staff residing, as their story was neatly wrapped up in the season 1 finale. Charles now be spending his days at Wheeler College with a new all-star cast confirmed to investigate a new crime.

We know Ted Danson is returning as Charles, and we presume Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Julie), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Emily), and Eugene Cordero (Joel) are also returning. In May 2025, Netflix announced a whole new cast of famous faces.

Deadline reported 11 new additions to the second series of A Man on the Inside. One of these new additions includes Ted Danson's real-life wife (and Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star) Mary Steenburgen. Variety confirmed that the Academy Award-nominated actress will play Mona Margadoff, "a former musician who factors heavily in the case Charles is trying to solve."

In the final moments of A Man on the Inside season 1, after the retirement home cast had been closed, private detective Julia says she has to pass on an “impossible” job. Then her assistant points out that there is someone who could take on the role.

The seasons ends with Charles on the phone, answering the proposal with, "Say no more. " After hanging up, he realizes he needs more information, so he picks the phone back up and asks Julia, "Hey, sorry. I do need you to say more. But whatever it is, I'm in."

