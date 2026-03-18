Ted Lasso season 4 release window and 3 more updates you probably missed

It's been three years since Ted Lasso season 3 premiered on Apple TV, but the wait for Ted Lasso season 4 is almost over!

Earlier this year, we learned Ted Lasso season 4 would premiere this summer. Apple TV also shared the official first look at the new season, including a few new stars of the series. Then, the big reveal happened.

During an interview on the red carpet for the BAFTAs on Sunday, Feb. 22, Hannah Waddingham, who has starred in all three seasons of Ted Lasso and will return as Rebecca Welton, revealed that Ted Lasso season 4 will premiere in August 2026 on Apple TV.

Since then, Apple TV has not confirmed the release date, but we're hopeful that, as we get closer to that time, the streamer will officially confirm a return date for the hit series. Honestly, I don't know what the hold-up is. Obviously, August is still quite a long time away, relative to when release dates get announced, but Apple is one of the better streamers at giving fans a heads-up about new seasons at least a few months in advance. We should learn the official premiere date sometime this spring.

The good news is that the Ted Lasso season 4 release window isn't the only news about the new season we've seen lately!

Ted Lasso season 4 - Credit: Apple TV

Ted Lasso has another three-season story planned

In an interview with Deadline, Bill Lawrence, who also co-created Shrinking and HBO's new comedy Rooster, revealed that there's a three-season plan in place for Ted Lasso after season 3. If things go according to that plan, we should see two more seasons of Ted Lasso on Apple TV after season 4.

The first three seasons of Ted Lasso obviously came together in one great story. It looks like that's the plan for the next three seasons of the show.

In a lot of ways, that's the mark of a good story. There's a clear beginning, middle, and end when the creative team gets to work. It's obvious that stories change over the years, but it just makes sense when you have the opportunity to keep things consistent heading into a new project.

On the flipside of that, it's also a tremendous privilege that takes years of work in the industry to get a plan in place with a commitment from a studio or streaming service that allows the creative team to really put their stamp on something and let it develop over time. When others get their opportunity for the first time or even after years of work, there's a lot of pressure to come out with a bang. It's great that Apple is willing to give Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, and co. a longer leash, but that's not the case for everyone in the business.

Ted Lasso season 4 - Credit: Apple TV

Ted Lasso season 4 cast will feature a mix of new and returning characters

Speaking of Sudeikis, he will be back as Ted Lasso in the new season, along with many of the stars of the first three seasons, including Waddingham, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, and Juno Temple as Keeley Jones. Annette Badland, who plays Mae, will also be back for the new season.

This season, the series is telling Ted's story as he becomes the coach of a second division women's football team, so there are going to be a lot of new characters that we'll get to know. Some of those characters have already been announced.

Grant Feely, Tanya Reynolds, Abbie Hern, Rex Hayes, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey, and Faye Marsey are the confirmed cast for season 4, but we're expecting many others to be announced as we get closer to the new season.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

Phil Dunster likely will not be in Ted Lasso season 4, even though he was spotted on set

There is one star of Ted Lasso's first three seasons who we are not expecting to see in season 4. That star is Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt.

There were many reports that Dunster would not be back for season 4, but then fans spotted him on set of the series this summer, and that fueled speculation that he would be returning as Jamie Tartt.

Well, in a new interview with People, Dunster, who is starring in HBO's Rooster currently, revealed that he was on set because he's married to director Eleanor Heydon, who was working on the season.

“My wife directed on this season, which I’m incredibly excited about. And so, I got to be a party to what was going on. I got sneak peeks.”

Obviously, Dunster is a fan favorite, so it's going to be disappointing for fans not to see him in the upcoming season. But, hey, just because it might not happen this time around, it doesn't mean that Dunster is gone for good, you know? He could easily pop on a flight and make it happen for season 5 and season 6.

We'll share more news about Ted Lasso season 4 as we find out! While you wait, it's great time to watch Shrinking on Apple TV and Rooster on HBO! There are big Ted Lasso vibes from each of the shows.