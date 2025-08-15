Ted Lasso fans just got the season 4 update they’ve been desperate for

Since finding out that Ted Lasso season 4 would happen, all we’ve wanted to know is “when?” Well, there’s some great news, as we finally get an idea of a release date. It’s only a window for now, but it’s better than just saying “hopefully.”

Ted Lasso season 4 is now in production. Of course, nobody wants to tell us what the season is going to be about. It’s been two years since we last saw the beloved soccer coach. Ted may have had some unconventional methods, but they worked, and we weren’t happy when season 3 was set as the last.

Having to save the show and then work on production has, understandably, increased the time between seasons. There is now a light at the end of the tunnel.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Ted Lasso season 4 will arrive in 2026

Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey sat down with Variety to talk about a few shows, including The Pitt and The Penguin. He teased a little about Ted Lasso season 4 at the same time, indicating that not only will the series arrive in 2026, but that it will be a little sooner in 2026 than we probably initially expected.

We will see Ted Lasso season 4 in the second quarter of the year or maybe a little later, which would mean somewhere between April and June. Suddenly, the wait doesn’t seem that long or hard.

He went on a little more to share that while the production company and Apple TV+ don’t have a set date in mind, they are aiming toward mid-year, so we can probably say in June 2026. If it is just after Q2, then July or August makes sense to still keep it around the middle of the year.

"We don't have a firm date yet from Apple. We're talking right now about mid-year next year, so your guess is as good as mine as to what that actually means. But I would say sometime from Q2 forward."

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Ted Lasso will coach an all-women’s soccer team

While we don’t know a lot about the fourth season, we know enough to be intrigued. Ted is back, and this time, he’s ready for a challenge he’s never experienced. He needs to coach an all-women’s soccer team.

The first episode is going to have a scene that takes place in an airfield. Is it possible that Ted is heading off on a new adventure to coach this team? Could he end up in another country, or maybe just another part of the UK? I do feel like the UK town just ended up becoming such a huge character in itself that it wouldn’t work in another country, but that’s just the Brit in me.

Ted Lasso season 4 is coming sometime in Q2 2026 or around that time to Apple TV+.

