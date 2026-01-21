Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 release time, preview, and what's next

We're officially at the halfway point of Tell Me Lies season 3, which means we're racing toward the finale at full speed. Yes, the new season just made its premiere on Hulu, but the three-episode premiere made the halfway point arrive after only two weeks. Hopefully, the killer ratings from the season 3 premiere means this won't be the final season and a renewal is on the way.

But before we get too caught up in season finales and season 4 renewals (fingers crossed!), there's still three more episodes to go before season 3 wraps up. After the latest jaw-dropping episode, which featured a number of shocking reveals, Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 will soon make its premiere on Hulu to offer another chaotic hour of drama at Baird College.

If you haven't already committed the release times for the new episodes of Tell Me Lies season 3 to memory, we're sharing what time fans need to set their reminders. Additionally, let's also get into a bit of what to expect from the episode, including its title, what the creator shared about the coming events, and how episode 4's twists could come into play for Lucy and the gang.

TELL ME LIES - “Fix Me Up, Girl” - COSTA D’ANGELO, GRACE VAN PATTEN | Disney/Ian Watson

When does Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 come out?

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5, which is titled "I'd Like to Hold Her Head Underwater," will be released on Hulu on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 at midnight ET. Like with the episode 4 drop, only one episode will be released on Hulu this week, as only the premiere week featured a multi-episode drop.

In addition to being able to watch on Hulu, those with a bundle subscription can watch on Disney+ as soon as the new episodes are released. While Tell Me Lies premieres new episodes at midnight on Tuesdays on the East Coast, those in other US time zones can watch earlier.

Find out what time Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 comes out in your time zone:

Hawaii: 6:00 p.m. HST on Monday, January 26

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Monday, January 26

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Monday, January 26

Mountain time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Monday, January 26

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Monday, January 26

East Coast of the US: 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 27

TELL ME LIES - “You F*cked It, Friend” - CATHERINE MISSAL | Disney/Ian Watson

What to expect in Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 4 was quite the game-changer for the season as a whole. After being absent since the premiere episode, we returned to the 2015 timeline and learned that Bree and Wrigley have seemingly been hooking up. Stephen catches their longing glances at each other during Bree and Evan's first dance, leading him to snoop in Wrigley's phone and find calls to Bree.

That means Wrigley's erratic behavior isn't only attributed to the date's proximity to Drew's death anniversary. He's also struggling to hold himself together as the woman he most likely loves gets married. Back in college, Bree and Wrigley continued to get closer and the sparks between them were too obvious for even them to ignore. But Bree pursues getting back together with Evan.

Check out the official Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 synopsis via Hulu: "Gossip spirals around Lucy at a pool party. Bree seeks answers from her childhood."

Beyond the Bree and Wrigley of it all, season 3 episode 5 will also continue to track the mess surrounding Lucy, which now appears to include the story about her alleged sexual assault becoming gossip. She attempted to keep the lid on her fake admission when Caitie reached out for help, but she admitted to Diana that Stephen has her confession on tape. It's only a matter of time now.

Speaking of Diana, she and Stephen tangled over her decision to have an abortion, and Diana found comfort in Pippa. The pair spent the night together, even though Pippa's still in a relationship with Wrigley. As showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer teased for the remaining episodes, "Buckle up. Just don’t predict anything because I don’t think you’re going to predict what’s going to happen."

Watch new episodes of Tell Me Lies season 3 Tuesdays on Hulu.