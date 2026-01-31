Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 release time (by time zone), preview, and what's next

When the creator of Tell Me Lies teased that season 3 would go in directions we didn't expect, she wasn't kidding. Meaghan Oppenheimer has crafted a wild season that we simply can't get enough of, which makes it unbelievable that there are only three more episodes left. Time flies when Lucy is making questionable decisions with her personal life that have huge repercussions.

It's not just Lucy's who has been flirting with fire in Tell Me Lies season 3. All of her friends have either been keeping huge secrets or having their secrets revealed. Between Wrigley and Bree's mounting connection to Pippa cheating on Wrigley with Diana, there are so many loose threads left to be tied up before the finale, but it's entirely likely that they will be unraveled even further.

Let's not think too far ahead, though, because there are still plenty of plot twists left to blow our minds before the season finale arrives. Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 releases on Hulu and delivers another party at Baird College that's sure to bring drama. Before the episode premieres, we're sharing what fans need to know, including the release time and what to expect.

TELL ME LIES - “I Don’t Cry When I’m Sad Anymore” - CATHERINE MISSAL, GRACE VAN PATTEN | Disney/Ian Watson

When does Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 come out?

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6, which is titled "I Don’t Cry When I’m Sad Anymore," begins streaming on Hulu on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2026. As with each of the episode releases since the season 3 premiere, season 3 episode 6 drops at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, which means the episode will be available for those on the West Coast of the United States at 9 p.m. PT on Monday night.

It's definitely exciting for those in the West Coast because fans on that time zone can watch the show on Hulu (and Disney+ with a bundle subscription) in primetime along the rest of the fandom. Those on the East Coast have to stay up a little later and burn the literal midnight oil. For those in other time zones, the episode will be available worldwide on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Here's what time Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 comes out in your time zone:

Hawaii: 6:00 p.m. HST on Monday, February 2

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Monday, February 2

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Monday, February 2

Mountain time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Monday, February 2

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Monday, February 2

East Coast of the US: 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 3

TELL ME LIES - “I Don’t Cry When I’m Sad Anymore” - SPENCER HOUSE | Disney/Ian Watson

What to expect in Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6

After Wrigley and Bree's relationship was revealed in the 2015 storyline back in episode 4, Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 5 continued to piece together how their attraction and chemistry built to that moment. Wrigley drove Bree to meet with her mother and accompanied her during the unpredictable reunion. They ended their little field in the pool, where Wrigley was teaching Bree to swim. Caught in the moment, they nearly shared a kiss!

In season 3 episode 5, Pippa and Diana also continued to sneak around and almost got caught during the pool party. While Stephen attempted to celebrate getting into Yale Law School, no one was matching his energey, which made him restless. He looked to get back at Diana by releasing compromising intimate pictures of her. Meanwhile, Lucy struggled with pushback from accusing Chris, and while Alex offered her a safe place to land, she retreated to be comforted by shame.

Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 picks up with the crew on Valentine's Day, which should be an interesting occasion given the number of secret romances going on within the group. Jealousy will surely rise in the chaotic mess that is Wrigley-Pippa-Bree-Evan-Diana (and maybe even Molly again). Check out the officialTell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 synopsis via Hulu: "Everyone goes goth for Valentine’s Day. Stephen introduces a new friend."

The show's next theme party looks to get a little bit dark as the group dons a goth look for Valentine's Day, but the biggest surprise of the episode will surely be this "new friend" that Stephen brings around. As if he wasn't bored enough with toying with his own friends, exes, and enemies, he needed to find a new pawn to play with in his twisted game. How will Lucy react, and will she allow herself to let her guard down with Alex? Most importantly, will Wrigley and Bree act on their feelings yet?

Watch new episodes of Tell Me Lies season 3 Tuesdays on Hulu.