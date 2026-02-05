Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 release time, preview, and what to expect

Tell Me Lies season 3 has been a non-stop rollercoaster since its premiere, and somehow we're already gearing up for the season finale. The penultimate episode will most definitely kick the drama into high gear, especially after the events of season 3 episode 6. On Valentine's Day, the group played a dangerous drinking game that forced them to face their truths in various ways.

It's all leading up to the season 3 finale, which will inevitably blow our minds with a string of cliffhangers left in the wake of bad decisions. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves yet. We can mentally prepare for the season finale once Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 delivers the next round of shocking twists from Baird College — and there will be after THAT kiss!

As if all Tell Me Lies fans haven't already gotten used to when new episodes drop on Hulu, it's no secret that sometimes we can get streaming release times mixed up and confused. Before the penultimate episode of season 3 premieres, we're sharing what fans need to know about when the episode arrives and sharing a preview of what to expect from episode 7.

TELL ME LIES - “As I Climb Onto Your Back, I Will Promise Not to Sting” - SONIA MENA | Disney/Danielle Blancher

When does Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 come out?

Like with each past episode of the season, Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 releases on Hulu at midnight ET on Tuesday, Feb. 10, which is actually 9 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 9 for those lucky fans on the West Coast of the United States. The release won't be impacted by the Super Bowl or the Olympics or any other event that's been moving shows around or taking them off the air.

Unless Hulu changes course at the last minute for some reason, there are no alterations being made to the Tell Me Lies season 3 release schedule. The season 3 finale remains planned for release on Tuesday, Feb. 17 rather than being moved up one week for a two-episode finale. As much as we would love to watch both episodes without waiting a week in between, we need to savor it!

Get a closer look at what time Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 comes out in your time zone:

Hawaii: 6:00 p.m. HST on Monday, February 9

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Monday, February 9

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Monday, February 9

Mountain time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Monday, February 9

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Monday, February 9

East Coast of the US: 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 10

TELL ME LIES - “As I Climb Onto Your Back, I Will Promise Not to Sting” - CATHERINE MISSAL | Disney/Ian Watson

What to expect in Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7

Even though Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 6 was a lighter episode in terms of energy, plenty of building blocks were placed as a lead up to episode 7 and the season finale. On Valentine's Day, the group attended a goth party and played a drinking game called Paranoia that had them getting dangerously honest and lightly hurting each other's feelings.

When Evan caught wind that Bree had reconnected with her mother and planned to spend the summer with her instead of him, he openly expressed what can only be described as jealousy. He was hurt that she hadn't told him sooner, which was the wrong thing for him to be focused on. Bree turns to Wrigley for support, and while he first turns her away, the pair later kiss.

As for what's happening next in Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7, here's the official synopsis as shared by Hulu: "Relationships are tested at Bree’s photography exhibition. Lucy devises a plan to finally put rumors to rest." It's finally time for Bree's photography exhibition, and we'll find out whether her mom actually follows through with her promise or if she will flake as Evan probably expects.

Meanwhile, the episode appears to find Lucy attempting to do something about "rumors" swirling about her, which more than likely has to do with her accusations against Chris. She's not known for her decision-making skills, and after expressing her concern about waiting around for Stephen to release the tape, she seems inclined to make a move. Let's hope she doesn't regret it.

Watch new episodes of Tell Me Lies season 3 Tuesdays on Hulu.