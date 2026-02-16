Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 release time (by time zone), finale preview, and what to expect

Even though it feels like Tell Me Lies season 3 just premiered, we have officially reached the season finale. I can't believe the season is already over! But we can't say that every episode wasn't brimming with wild drama and unbelievable decisions, all care of the most dysfunctional friends on TV.

The previous episode set the stage for the season 3 finale as Lucy resolved to take her destiny in her own hands rather than waiting around for Stephen to pull the trigger. Naturally, she's met with mixed results, and I can't say I'm particularly surprised that going into the finale, she's still swirling with confusion and mild stress. That's sure to continue after Bree's latest revelation.

But at exactly what time can we watch the drama unfold in the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale? For the last time, we're sharing when the latest new episode arrives on Hulu and what to expect from the surely explosive episode 8 based on the official synopsis. Let's get into it!

When does the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale come out?

Hulu releases the final episode of Tell Me Lies season 3 on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 at 12 a.m. ET, which happens to be 9 p.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 16 for the lucky ones on the West Coast. While the fans on the East Coast will likely check out the episode on Tuesday morning or Tuesday evening, the West Coasters can watch the episode on Monday night in primetime. Beware of spoilers!

Keeping in mind, Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8, which is titled "Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?," has a running time of 1 hour and 7 minutes, according to Hulu. It's the longest episode of not only the season but of the series as a whole (so far). If you start watching the episode at midnight, prepare to be awake until after 1 a.m. ET. That's going to be one late night.

Get a closer look at what time Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 comes out in your time zone:

Hawaii: 6:00 p.m. HST on Monday, February 16

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Monday, February 16

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Monday, February 16

Mountain time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Monday, February 16

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Monday, February 16

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 17

What to expect in Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8

Lucy, Lucy, Lucy... What are we going to do with her? In season 3 episode 7, she approaches Stephen after the Valentine's Day disaster to form some sort of truce. She also seemingly attempted to seduce him, or at least get back in his good graces, in order to prevent him from releasing the tape or telling Bree the truth about her and Evan. Well, she ended up begging and getting the tape back.

But she still isn't in a particularly good place, even though she's in possession of her blackmail and got into the study abroad program. She appears to have memory loss, but there's a big storm coming her way from Bree, who got back together with Evan and ended up finding photographic evidence of Lucy and Evan in close quarters before they slept together. Bree's ready to fight back!

Check out the vague synopsis for Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 via Hulu: "A scandal erupts at Baird College. When shocking truths come to light, consequences follow for everyone." Obviously, that doesn't tell us much about what's going to happen in the season finale, but we do know that a scandal will reveal shocking truths, but the aftershocks will hit every single person in the group.

Since Bree's armed with the information that Lucy and Evan were looking cozy, and episode 7 ended with her grabbing Evan's phone, she's most definitely getting her solid proof. Don't forget, Lucy also told Bree and Pippa where she was keeping the flash drive containing the video from Stephen. It's in her room, she didn't destroy it yet. Hmm... Makes you think what could happen next.

We haven't seen the 2015 timeline in quite some time, not until we watched as Stephen realized that Bree and Wrigley were having an affair, which means we will be returning to the scene of the crime: Bree and Evan's wedding. Stephen's been handed another bomb that he can detonate at any time. But will Bree give Lucy the head's up that he shared her dirty little secret?

Watch the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale on Tuesday, Feb. 17 on Hulu.