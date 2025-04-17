Temptation Island renewed for season 2 on Netflix (but it's not coming anytime soon)

We have some great news for fans of Temptation Island! Netflix just revealed Temptation Island season 2 is officially happening, according to a report from Variety.

Mark L. Walberg is back as host of the second season on Netflix. Let's go!

The first season of Netflix's Temptation Island premiered on March 12, and it was a massive hit for the streamer. It's hard to compare Temptation Island to some of Netflix's reality shows because this show is not technically new. This is actually the third home for Temptation Island over the year. Most recently, the series ran for five seasons on USA Network.

In the first season, fans watched as the four couples split up and dated other people in their respective villas before coming together at the end of the show and choosing to split up for good or get back together. The couples from Temptation Island season 1 on Netflix were split. Remember, Shante Glover and Brion Whitley continued dating after the season, while Lino Troisi and Alexa Santamaria got engaged. Grant Larson and Ashley Moore and Tayler Bird and Tyler Breshears broke up and did not get back together.

Netflix is casting couples for Temptation Island season 2

Unfortunately, don't get your hopes up for seeing Temptation Island season 2 soon. According to Netflix, the streamer is currently in the process of casting the four couples who will be putting their relationship to the test in Temptation Island season 2. So, we're quite a while away from watching Temptation Island season 2.

With Netflix accepting applications and casting happening right now, we're so far away from Temptation Island season 2. There's no way it's coming to Netflix later this year. I don't think we're going to see this show get two seasons per year like Love is Blind.

At the earliest, if production begins sometimes this summer, we'll see Temptation Island season 2 hit Netflix sometime in early 2026. Of course, that's just our prediction at this point. We don't know if Netflix even knows when the next season is coming out, but I have a feeling it's not going to be for a long time.

So, obviously, this is very good news that Temptation Island for season 2, but hey, you're probably going to watch a few -- or many! -- reality shows before the new season of series gets released. And, also, hey, look, we have this list of reality shows to watch if you love Temptation Island!

Stay tuned for more news about Temptation Island season 2!