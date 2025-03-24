When is the Reacher season 3 finale? (release date and expected time)

We're almost another season down, Reacher fans. One of Prime Video's best original series is about to reach the end of its third installment, and we still can't believe how quickly the season has flown by. It feels like just yesterday we were thrown back into the world of Jack Reacher, watching him take on his next high-stakes mission, and now we're gearing up for what will surely be a thrilling, action-packed finale!

Based on the book Persuader by Lee Child, Reacher season 3 has given fans another adrenaline-pumping ride filled with intense action and unforgettable moments. Like previous seasons, Reacher finds himself in the thick of dangerous situations. There's a new big bad in Reacher season 3, and Reacher shares a dark past with him, one that makes their confrontation personal. Hopefully, you've been catching up on all the new episodes because the Reacher season 3 finale is set to be released very soon, and it'll be interesting to see how everything wraps up for Reacher and all the other characters.

If you're anything like us, you're probably counting down the days until the final episode of the season comes out. We wouldn't want you to miss any of the action, so we've got you covered by sharing the exact release date for the season 3 finale on Prime Video. As we mentioned earlier, the release is just around the corner, and you won’t have to wait long. There are only a few days left until the eighth and final episode of Reacher season 3 lands on the streaming platform.

Like previous episodes this season, the last episode will be released on Prime Video on a Thursday. On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Reacher season 3 finale will make its way to Prime Video, and you'll finally be able to watch the intense conclusion to all the action and suspense that has been building up throughout the season. In addition, the season 3 finale is expected to be released at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on March 27. However, keep in mind that this release time has not been confirmed.

With Reacher season 3 coming to a close, it's likely left you feeling a bit down. Don't worry, though. The season 3 finale will not be the end of the series. In fact, the hit action crime series has already been confirmed for a fourth installment. Back in October 2024, Prime Video decided to renew the series for a fourth season, much to the excitement of fans. So, we won’t have to say goodbye to Jack Reacher just yet!

There's even better news on top of the season 4 renewal. A Reacher spinoff series is currently in the works called Neagley, centering around Frances Neagley, a former military comrade of Reacher and loyal confidante. Maria Sten reprises her role as Neagley in the upcoming spinoff. Alan Ritchson, who portrays Jack Reacher in Reacher, is reportedly set to make a guest appearance. So, there's much to look forward to in the Reacher world!

All you need to do is stay tuned to Show Snob for any new information on Reacher season 4 and the show's spinoff.