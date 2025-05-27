The Better Sister premieres on Prime Video very soon (release time and preview)

If there's one thing that we can't get enough of in the streaming world, it's a good, juicy limited series. The more psychologically thrilling the better. The more murder and mystery the better! That's exactly what Prime Video's new thriller limited series The Better Sister is serving up when it premieres on Thursday, May 29 care of stars and executive producers Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks.

Based on the book of the same name by Alafair Burke, The Better Sister centers on public figure Chloe Taylor (Jessica Biel), whose seemingly perfect life hits the breaks when her lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) ends up murdered. As the cops zero in on her teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) as a suspect, Chloe's estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) arrives to drudge up the past.

The Better Sister explores the tragic secrets that drove the sisters away from each other, not limited to sharing a husband. See? It's salacious and shocking and everything you want from an exciting binge-watch. When can you start untangling the mystery of these sisters and the murder that brings them back together? We're sharing everything to know and a sneak peek!

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Better Sister release date and time

The full eight-episode season of The Better Sister releases on Prime Video on Thursday, May 29 at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET, as confirmed by the official page on Amazon.

Rather than being released in the evening like other original series, Prime Video will be giving the limited series an overnight release. Obviously, it's not practical to begin watching at either midnight or 3 a.m. depending on your time zone, but every single episode will be available to begin watching at the ready. It's the perfect series to start on release day, sneak in a few episodes on Friday night, and finish over the weekend. Maybe some will even watch in a single sitting!

Check out more release times for The Better Sister by time zone around the world:

Location Release Time Pacific Time 12:00 a.m. PT Central Time 2:00 a.m. CT Eastern Time 3:00 a.m. ET Germany 9:00 a.m. CET Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST

Watch Chloe find her husband murdered

In addition to the full official trailer, which can be found embedded below, Prime Video also released a sneak peek clip from the first episode. The scene introduces us to Chloe Taylor's glamorous life at a dinner party as she's heading out to go home. On the drive home, she seems concerned the the car behind her is following her. She pulls into her driveway and walks through the front door.

Once she's in her home, she kicks off her shoes, grabs her phone, and makes her way through the dark house into the kitchen. She grabs a couple grapes out of the fridge and looks out the glass doors at the backyard view. When she turns around, she notices a vase has been bumped over, but as she walks over to fix it, she steps in blood. That's when she notices her husband's body.

Chloe runs over to him, grabs him, and quickly realizes that he's dead. Right away, she calls the cops. The 9-1-1 operator instructs her to waiting outside for the police since she's alone. She runs back out onto the driveway, her white dress covered in blood. It's a chilling scene to offer as a preview for prospective viewers, but it really leaves you wanting to see what happens next!

In addition to Biel and Banks leading the series as the titular sisters, the series also features a number of familiar faces, including Corey Stoll, Kim Dickens, Gloria Reuben, and Matthew Modine. Get a closer look at who's who in the series with The Better Sister cast list:

Elizabeth Banks as Nicky Macintosh

Jessica Biel as Chloe Taylor

Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh

Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan Macintosh

Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen

Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez

Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders

Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock

Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster

See the cast in action when the complete series drops on Thursday, May 29 and get a preview at the twisty drama in the full trailer in the video below!

Watch The Better Sister only on Prime Video.