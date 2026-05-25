The Boroughs season 1 episode 7 recap and review: Time To Go

After consecutively disheartening events for the latest Netflix original in episode 5 and episode 6, The Boroughs episode 7 opens with conflict for the villains: A wound on Anneliese's shoulder has yet to fully heal, leading her and Shaw to speculate that the Mother is slowly dying.

This is a huge reveal, and it explains why the ramping up on feedings has begun in The Boroughs. It's also the reason that Shaw brought Wally into the fold at the lab. Now, Wally has figured out the secret and knows the truth. Shaw is hoping the former doctor can successfully nurse the creature.

Making headway in the lab, Wally has a revelation after speaking with another doctor, but the time frame it would take to properly heal the Mother misaligns with the desires of Blaine and Anneliese Shaw. They need answers soon if they want to save Annaliese's life.

Staying in Edward's old room at the Manor, protagonist Sam Cooper attends the 75th anniversary party of The Boroughs as an establishment. He learns about a woman named the Duchess, someone who can apparently tell Sam how it was that Edward managed to escape back in episode 1.

He meets with the Duchess, a quiet old woman and a sort of oracle figure who first requires a cigarette before spilling information. This leads Sam to the warden's office, so he creates a diversion by riling up the residents, singing "Thunder Road," a Bruce Springsteen song, for karaoke and starts a bit of a ruckus. He makes his way into the warden's office and is forced to use violence when caught.

He returns to the Duchess and gives her a cigarette, this being enough to make the woman speak. She tells Sam all about the Mother, and about a 5:15 bus at the Town Square stop that will take him away from The Manor.

All the while, the crew of Art, Judy, Renee, and Paz arrive within The Manor, looking to break Sam out. Great comedic moments arise throughout this sequence.

While this is all happening, something more disturbing is happening over in the lab. Blaine introduces a bit of fear in Wally and into the episode by killing the other doctor. He tells Wally that he's now in charge of the process, much to Wally's chagrin.

Breaking out of The Manor proves rather difficult for the rest of the group, which now includes Sam's daughter Claire, who came to check her father out of the facility entirely. Alarms are triggered by Renee and Judy, but the group eventually succeeds in rescuing Sam, with Art using his truck as a getaway vehicle.

We end on a brief note in the lab, where Wally seems to have a plan of his own. He tells the Mother it's time to go, and the episode cuts to the credits. This sets up what should be a thrilling adventure in episode 8, the finale of a fantastic Netflix original. Stay tuned on Show Snob for our last review of The Boroughs season 1!