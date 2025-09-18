The Boys star joins Hulu's NFL drama from This Is Us creator

As TV shows start to end, the actors look for new projects. The Boys season 5 will be the last, and that means those who have headlined it from the beginning are looking for new work. It’s sure to be no concern for many of them, and with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman bringing a new drama series, there’s plenty of work to come.

Chace Crawford is about to switch out his gills for a football, as he joins the Hulu NFL drama. He has been cast in a series regular role, which is even doubly exciting. Hopefully, this character is more like his Gossip Girl role rather than The Deep—although, it’s not like Nate was the most gentlemanly of characters on the series!

Chace Crawford (The Deep) in The Boys Season 3 Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Copyright: Amazon Studios

Who will Chace Crawford play in the NFL drama?

Deadline has a small piece of detail about the role. Crawford will play the general manager of the football team. We know that he’s new to this role for the team, but not if he’s new to the position of general manager as a whole.

He’s sure to spend a lot of time with Christopher Meloni, who is set to headline the series as Danny, the head coach for the NFL team. Then there’s William H. Macy, who is the owner, Hank.

The show will also bring a family element to the story, with Sam Corlett and Tanner Zagarino cast as Danny’s son and Mandy Moore and Chloe Bennet cast as Hank’s daughters. Could there be some sort of romance going on between Crawford’s character and one of the daughters?

The Boys - Episode 301 - “Payback” Courtesy Prime Video

Chace Crawford could still be part of Gen V

The Boys season 5 is going through post-production right now, and is expected to come out in 2026. Meanwhile, Gen V season 2 is airing on Prime Video, where we’ve seen Crawford’s The Deep show up. He was the head of the frat at God U, and he has popped up in the second episode for a cameo, as both shows are set at similar times and are heavily interconnected.

This does mean that we could continue to see The Deep in The Boys franchise, especially as it continues to expand, such as with The Boys: Mexico. Depending on how The Boys ends, maybe there’s a future out there for him in some sort of way.

Crawford is also currently filming the third installment of Starship Trooper, and The CW fans will be happy to see a bit of a Gossip Girl/The Vampire Diaries crossover, as he’s starring in Reunion with Nina Dobrev. We’re just ready to see his star shine after showing his growth as an actor with The Deep.