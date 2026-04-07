The Boys season 5 offers major character arc shift

The Boys season 5 promises to deliver one of the most climactic developments in a streaming series. The long-awaited final season should bring the main characters full circle.

At least that’s the expectation.

And judging from the teaser, one of the characters that should complete their transformation is Billy Butcher.

Butcher popped on the screen as a damaged man seeking revenge. Throughout the first four seasons, fans got to see Butcher gradually descend into an anti-hero type of character. But it’s The Boys season 5 that should complete that transformation.

It’s worth pointing out that Butcher isn’t an anti-hero like Batman. There is no dual persona, such as Bruce Wayne and Batman. It’s not like Butcher is constantly in and out.

He’s going all in.

After taking Temp V himself, he’s turned into the very thing that he vowed to destroy. It’s kind of like Batman gradually descending into madness like The Joker. Heck, it’s even as if Batman dropped the black cape for a purple suit and clown makeup.

But there’s a much deeper significance to Butcher’s transformation. One of the seldom explored aspects of the hero's journey is a point at which the hero is confronted by the temptation to become that which they are fighting.

Then again, there are enemies so powerful that a hero can’t destroy them without truly understanding who they are and how they work. That’s one of the angles of The Boys season 5.

That’s the path Butcher chose. He figured that he couldn’t defeat Homelander, being a mere mortal. So, he had to level the playing field. In doing so, Butcher opened up a major storyline, which, to be honest, signals that you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) in The Boys season 5. | Courtesy of Prime Video.

Is Butcher just another villain on The Boys season 5?

The answer to this question will emerge throughout The Boys season 5. Is Billy Butcher going to be a dark superhero moping around once he dumps all the baddies? Or will Butcher’s transformation take him completely off the rails and descend into a new level of madness?

We already saw just how far Butcher went nuts in The Boys season 4. His quest for thirst and sheer stubbornness motivated him to go to great lengths. From Temp V, he moved on to compound V the same way an addict moves on from one drug to another.

The expectation here is that fans will see Butcher’s character arc fully develop. That arc will not completely close off unless he somehow dies in the end.

As long as Billy Butcher is alive, especially if he manages to destroy Homelander, he’ll be an even bigger menace than Homelander ever was.

We’ll know which route Butcher’s character will go in The Boys season 5. The first two episodes drop on April 8 on Amazon Prime.