The Boys season 5 episode 5 recap: Everyone crossing the line

The latest episode of The Boys season 5 really seems to be pushing the envelope. For a series that’s had its share of strange plot twists, episode 5 really seems to be darting off into completely uncharted territory.

Let’s get caught up with some leading characters going off the rails, crossing some major lines.

Church of Homelander causing internal conflicts

The Democratic Church of America is in full swing. The marketing campaign aimed at cementing Homelander as the prophet has resonated well with some folks. But it’s also led to others running into serious internal conflicts.

The most notable is Firecracker. Her unwavering devotion to Homelander as the true savior, at least according to him, has taken a bit of a turn. It wasn’t bad enough that AI invented an additional testament in the Bible, but it also invented a new book of the Bible. But her hometown church has come under fire for its reluctance to embrace Homelander’s divinity.

Firecracker ends up throwing her old pastor under the bus in an emotional, but largely hypocritical, television appearance.

Meanwhile, Firecracker’s tryst with Soldier Boy will not end well, at least not for her. Her destiny at the end of the chapter is unexpected, though really not surprising.

Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Chace Crawford (The Deep) in The Boys season 5 | Credit: Darren Goldstein/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Side stories add depth to the overall plot

We see a couple of side stories that may seem like fillers or distractions, but actually add depth to the story.

First, Black Noir II has an interesting bit in which he explores his desire to become a full-time actor. However, his job as a supe gets in the way. In the end, The Deep makes sure Black Noir II’s ambitions of becoming a Broadway star fall by the wayside.

There is also an interesting comedy relief scene with Butcher’s dog, Terror. The scene is just that, comedy relief, as the backdrop of the entire episode gets intense.

That intensity comes from Sage. It turns out that Sage, the world’s smartest person, is really behind the lunacy of building up Homelander as “god among mortals.” Sage has a highly complex scene with vice-president Ashely in which they discuss the plan behind the entire mess of Homelander’s church.

All in all, Sage’s plan is just a ludicrous self-serving plot. Her true intentions, however, are hardly what the average maniacal villain would demand.

Valorie Curry (Firecracker), Antony Starr (Homelander) in The Boys season 5 | Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Everyone stuck on V1

The overarching storyline continues to be the quest for V1. Homelander’s obsession with becoming immortal like his father has taken the search for the infamous compounds in twisting and turning directions.

Both Homelander and the crew are hot on the trail but run into dead ends everywhere. Even with Stan Edgar in custody, Homelander is unable to get any sort of lead on where the last remnants of V1 may be.

Soldier Boy’s interrogation efforts yield a lead, with Edgar directing Soldier Boy and Homelander to Mr. Marathon. The erstwhile member of The Seven meets an unfortunate demise after revealing who has the last known traces of V1.

It seems that now Homelander and Soldier Boy have the inside track, though that remains to be seen. With the way the plot twists have gone this season, there’s no telling where the next episode will lead.

The obsession with V1 across the board is the only thing keeping the world from total annihilation. With three episodes to go in the final season of The Boys, there’s little doubt that everything is building to a monumental climactic ending.