The Chosen season 5 gets surprise early release on streaming

We have some great news for fans waiting to watch The Chosen season 5 on Prime Video! You can actually watch the first episode of season 5 a little bit early. One week early, to be exact.

The Chosen season 5 episode 1 was released via livestream hosted by showrunner and executive producer Dallas Jenkins on The Chosen YouTube Channel on Sunday, June 8.

You can still watch the episode on YouTube while you wait for more new season 5 episodes to be released on Prime Video.

The first two episodes of The Chosen season 5 will stream on Prime Video on Sunday, June 15. The rest of the episodes will be released in batches weekly on the streaming service. It's unclear why The Chosen season 5 isn't getting the binge drop on Prime Video, which is, I'm sure, what most fans want. But, hey, it might be more fun to tune in with fellow fans weekly on Sundays for the rest of June to watch season 5.

We shared the full release schedule for The Chosen season 5:

Episode Date Streaming Service Episode 1 Sunday, June 8 YouTube Episode 1-2 Sunday, June 15 Prime Video Episode 3-5 Sunday, June 22 Prime Video Episode 6-8 Sunday, June 29 Prime Video

That's not the only news about The Chosen we've heard recently, either, but it's definitely much better than the latest developments regarding the future of the series. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a long time for The Chosen season 6 and season 7, based on the latest news.

The Chosen season 6 will hit theaters and Prime Video in 2027, followed by season 7 in 2028. I have no idea why it's going to take so long for the new seasons to arrive, especially when season 6 is currently in production.

According to Deadline, The Chosen season 6 will hit theaters on March 12, 2027, which is also the same day it will be released on Prime Video for fans to stream at home. That's the date of the finale release, not the premiere. Then, The Chosen season 7 will be released in theaters on March 31, 2028.

Look, I think fans of The Chosen should focus on the good news, which is that the new season is already available to stream. We'll worry about 2027 in the future, you know? That's just too far away to even process right now.

Stay tuned for more news about The Chosen season 5 and its future seasons on Prime Video! We haven't confirmed the release time for The Chosen season 5 episodes on Prime Video, but we'll work on finding out that information before the season premiere.