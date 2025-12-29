The Copenhagen Test parents guide: Explaining the TV-MA rating

All eight episodes of The Copenhagen Test are now available to stream on Peacock. Of course, you want to sit down and binge-watch it, but the children are around. Is this series suitable for them?

I will say that it depends on the type of minds that your children have. It will depend on ages and interests, as well. I know that one of my kids would be fine with everything in The Copenhagen Test, but the other would find some moments a little too gory. So, it’s worth watching an episode on your own to get an idea, but we’ve also broken down some of the warnings without major spoilers to give you an idea of what to expect.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sinclair Daniel as Parker, Brian D’Arcy James Sara Amini as Ellie — (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

The Copenhagen Test age rating is officially TV-MA

Peacock has rated the series TV-MA, which means that it’s designed for those 18 and over. Think of it as TV’s equivalent to an R-rated movie. That being said, some older teens could sit through the content without too many issues.

Sex & nudity: There is minimal sex and nudity. There are a few moments when Simu Liu has his shirt off, but there’s nothing overly sexual in this. In fact, it’s often to stitch up a wound! While there is a romance budding between two characters, there’s nothing overly graphic between them.

Language: I don’t think I heard the F-bomb dropped once, but there were a couple of instances of the S-word being used. Most of the swear words used are “hell” and “damn” rather than heavy swears. This is mild for a spy thriller on a streamer!

Violence & gore: This is where The Copenhagen Test earns its TV-MA, and that shouldn’t be surprising when you consider the topics. This involves a government agency, a hacker, and a man on the run at times. There are plenty of fight scenes, and there is a major moment with a shootout in a building.

We do see visible wounds that need stitching up throughout the series, and there is one scene that shows a man’s leg being broken. If your children have been able to sit through shows like The Night Agent and Reacher, then they’ll be fine with The Copenhagen Test.

Alcohol & drugs: There are some instances of characters drinking in bars and restaurants. There is also one character who takes anti-anxiety medication, which has a much more nefarious use on the series. Overall, though, the alcohol and drug use is mild.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 104 -- Pictured: Simu Liu as Alexander -- (Photo by: Amanda Matlovich/PEACOCK)

Overall verdict: Who is The Copenhagen Test appropriate for?

While there is certainly some heavy violence and there are some frightening scenes, The Copenhagen Test could work well for older teens who are already into government and spy thrillers. There’s a great sci-fi element to the story with the hacking of eyes and ears, and this adds a layer that will pull them in.

If your children can watch Reacher, they will sit through The Copenhagen Test with absolutely no issue. However, it’s worth watching an episode alone to see if you can binge-watch with your own children around.

The Copenhagen Test is available to stream on Peacock.