The Couple Next Door season 2 is coming to Starz much sooner than expected

The Couple Next Door made its premiere in the United States on Starz earlier this year and became a huge hit among Outlander fans, thanks to the British psychological thriller series starring Sam Heughan. If you were hoping that season 2 would make its premiere before the year came to an end, then you're in luck. There's an exciting new update about the second season coming to Starz!

For those across the pond, The Couple Next Door season 2 already finished airing on Channel 4 this summer following its July premiere. Since then, American fans have been wondering when the next batch of episodes would hit our watch list... even if Heughan won't be in them. Starz set an official release date for the complete second season, and it's coming very soon.

The Couple Next Door season 2 release date on Starz

As announced in a press release by Starz, The Couple Next Door season 2 premieres on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. For those wondering, that's in two weeks as of this writing! Unlike the first season, which received a weekly release, Starz appears to be dropping all six episodes of the season at once on the Starz app and all of its streaming and on-demand platforms.

In addition to announcing the release date for the new season, Starz also dropped the official trailer for season 2, which gives a tease into the new characters and world the episodes dive into. While the trailer only reveals about 30 seconds of clips from the second season, we get a decent taste of the disarray the two new couples are in when their lives begin to crash and collide into each other.

The first season starred Eleanor Tomlinson, Alfred Enoch, Sam Heughan, and Jessica De Gouw, who aren't returning in season 2 as the series takes an anthology format. Hugh Dennis returns in season 2 as Alan Richardson, but the leads are Sam Palladio, Annabel Scholey, Aggy K. Adams, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The new cast can be seen below in the poster for season 2!

Couple Next Door, The - Season 2 Key Art; Image IDs: TCND Gallery Layered RGB F1 (provided by Eagle Eye) | Courtesy of Starz

What is season 2 about without Sam Heughan?

Outlander fans will definitely be missing Sam Heughan in The Couple Next Door season 2, but the new season offers a premise that just as juicy as season 1 that will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats. This time around, the series takes a medical twist by focusing on a heart surgeon and other medical professionals and how their lives quickly intersect in curious ways.

A new colleague and her former lover turn the lives of married couple Charlotte and Jacob upside down when they move in next door and appear to be at the center of a tragic mystery unfolding at the hospital. Past indiscretions and secrets come to light and result in potentially "deadly consequences" for the couples. Check out the official season 2 synopsis via Starz's press release:

"Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Scholey) and her husband, consultant anesthetist Jacob (Palladio), take center stage, alongside their mysterious new colleague, Mia (Adams), and Charlotte’s old flame, Leo (Ramamurthy). Leo’s return sparks a change in Charlotte, and Mia seizes the opportunity to work her way into Jacob and Charlotte’s confidence, their street and, eventually, even their bed, befriending cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Dennis), along the way. But it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital start mysteriously dying. One thing is clear — giving in to their desires could have deadly consequences."

While the series has received mixed reception, viewers can agree that it's a gripping series that can't be missed. Overall, the series currently holds an impressive 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though the second season's 80% rating far exceeds the first season's meager 43%. If you're feeling conflicted about giving season 2 a shot, that's a promising sign that it's worth watching!

Get more first looks at the season with the photos below!

The Couple Next Door season 2 on Starz | Courtesy of Starz

The Couple Next Door season 2 on Starz | Courtesy: Channel 4

The Couple Next Door season 2 on Starz | Courtesy of Starz

The Couple Next Door season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 19 on Starz.