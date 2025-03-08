The Couple Next Door season 2 production update and first-look images

If you liked The Couple Next Door season 1 on Channel 4 (in the UK) and Starz (in the U.S.), then you'll be happy to know that a second season is on the way. Though as we've previously reported, unfortunately neither Outlander actor Sam Heughan or the rest of the main OG cast are returning since the network decided to do an anthology-ish sort of format going into season 2.

Filming and news about The Couple Next Door season 2 first came back in November 2024, and now there's an update! Production has officially wrapped in Belgium, and there's some first-look images to look forward to, per a press release. No release date on Channel 4 has been set yet though, and it's not clear if Starz will choose to broadcast the second season in the U.S.

There's going to be a new set of actors, but I think the story sounds very intriguing and I'm actually looking forward to it! First up, there's only one central couple this season, and that's Annabel Scholey as Charlotte Roberts and Sam Palladio Jacob Roberts. The "high-flying busy" husband and wife are seen in the featured image above, and we've got another peek at them below as well. Charlotte is a "brilliant heart surgeon" and Jacob is a consultant anesthetist, per the synopsis.

Courtesy: Channel 4

The two certainly look happy and cozy to me. But perhaps that will change a bit, or maybe they're looking to add a little excitement to their cul-de-sac life. That's because eventually their new colleague at work, Mia played by Aggy K. Adams, moves in next door and earns their trust, and a way into their bed as well. She has a mysterious past that "comes back to haunt her," and Charlotte and Jacob start to wonder if she has a dark secret when patients start to die mysteriously.

Aggy K. Adams as Mia, Courtesy: Channel 4

And while Danny, Becka, and Evie, and Pete supposedly aren't returning, there is one season 1 character that is. And that's creepy Alan, as I like to call him, played by Hugh Dennis. You know, I really wasn't happy about this news at first. But, his storyline might actually be an interesting one. There aren't many details, but apparently he befriends Mia. Interesting. Mia is truly integrating herself into this neighborhood. Goodness!

Courtesy: Channel 4

The final main character in The Couple Next Door season 2 is Sendhil Ramamurthy as Leo. In case Charlotte and Jacob's lives weren't getting more complicated enough with the drama of Mia coming around, Leo is a past flame of Mia's. Check out the first-look image of him below!

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Leo, Courtesy: Channel 4

Is he there to try and get her back? Why is he back in her life? Whatever the answer, the description of the season teases that "giving into desires can have deadly consequences." I mean, we definitely saw that almost happen at the end of season 1. Let's see if the story actually goes there this time around.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Couple Next Door season 2 on Channel 4!