The Four Seasons cast and character guide: All the relationships explained

Netflix's romantic comedy series The Four Seasons made its premiere on May 1. The series based on the 1980s film of the same name, which will be available to stream on Netflix beginning May 5, makes some changes to the story and characters. But even if you haven't seen the Alan Alda movie yet, you might still be a bit confused about who's who, who's married to who, and how they're all friends.

Long story short, the series centers on a group of six friends who are all divided into three married couples. They have been friends for decades and are starting to go through some ebbs and flows. As for the cast, you have most definitely seen famous faces like Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and Colman Domingo before. We're sharing what to know about the cast and characters below!

Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver in The Four Seasons | Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver as Nick and Anne

Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver star in The Four Seasons as married couple Nick and Anne. Together they share a college-aged daughter named Lila (Julia Lester). In the first episode, Nick and Anne are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, though the pair ultimately divorces. They are largely seen as the rock of the group that holds them all together.

Carell's obviously best known for his role as Michael Scott in The Office, as well as roles in titles like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman, Foxcatcher, Date Night, and The Morning Show. Kenney-Silver co-created and starred in Reno 911! and has appeared in a number of television shows and movies including The Ellen Show, Fun Size, Love, and Superstore.

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Tina Fey as Kate and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 103 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Francisco Roman/Netflix © 2024

Tina Fey and Will Forte as Kate and Jack

Tina Fey and Will Forte play Kate and Jack, next married couple in The Four Seasons, and they are also experiencing something marital problems. They also have a college-aged daughter and are alluded to have at least one other child. Kate and Jack met in college and have been married as long, if not longer, than Nick and Anne. They have been friends longest with Nick and Danny.

Fey and Forte both began their careers as cast members and writers on Saturday Night Live before breaking out in successful projects. After SNL, Fey created and starred in NBC comedy series 30 Rock, which earned her multiple Emmy Awards. She's also starred in Date Night (with Steve Carell!), Baby Mama, Sisters, Mean Girls, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and others and also co-created and/or executive produced multiple hit series. Forte starred in Fox comedy series The Last Man on Earth and The Great North, Bodkin, and films like MacGruber, Nebraska, and Kinda Pregnant.

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Marco Calvani as Claude and Colman Domingo as Danny in Episode 107 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani as Danny and Claude

The final married couple in The Four Seasons is Danny and Claude, who are played by Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani. They seem to be one of the newer couples, though the exact origins of their relationship and marriage aren't fully revealed. Danny and Claude tend to tease the group about having another group of friends within the LGBTQ+ community.

Domingo has earned two Academy Award nominations for his performances in Rustin and Sing Sing and won an Emmy Award for his performance in Euphoria. He's also starred in The Birth of a Nation, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Color Purple, Fear the Walking Dead, and Netflix's The Madness. Calvani has various credits as an actor, director, and playwright in Italian. Most recently, he wrote and directed the 2024 film High Tide, which premiered at South by Southwest.

THE FOUR SEASONS. Erika Henningsen as Ginny in Episode 108 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

Erika Henningsen as Ginny

Erika Henningsen stars in The Four Seasons as Ginny, who Nick begins dating shortly after divorcing Anne. She's 32 years old and plans the group's summer trip to a camping resort. She struggles to assimilate into Nick's group of friends, who struggle to accept her due to their much longer friendship with Anne. The end of the season reveals a big surprise for Ginny.

Henningsen's probably best known to the Broadway world, having starred in Fey's stage adaptation of Mean Girls as Cady Heron. She's appeared in many stage musicals over the years but has also appeared on the small screen. She played young Gloria in the Fey-produced series Girls5eva and voices Charlie Morningstar in the Prime Video animated series Hazbin Hotel.

Watch The Four Seasons only on Netflix.