The Four Seasons season 2 isn't confirmed (but that cliffhanger demands it)

Many years too long after teaming up for action rom-com Date Night, Tina Fey and Steve Carell are back onscreen together in Netflix's ensemble comedy series The Four Seasons. Although it has some wild moments, the series isn't the zany comedy you're probably used to from these stars. Rather, it's an honest but still humorous look into long-term marriages and friendships through the lens of seasonal group vacations throughout one year.

Whenever a new series premieres on a network or streaming service, the one thing we all want to know after watching the season finale is, "Will there be a season 2?" Sometimes, it's more obvious in some cases and in others, we have to wait a bit to learn about ratings. In the case of The Four Seasons, the finale cliffhanger leaves us wanting more from this story and these characters, but it's still not completely necessary to return for season 2. Here's what we know so far!

Warning: Major spoilers ahead from The Four Seasons on Netflix!

Marco Calvani, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, and Will Forte in The Four Seasons on Netflix | Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

The Four Seasons season 2 could happen

While The Four Season wraps up the stories of Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), as well as Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), the season finale definitely leaves the door open to explore more adventures with these characters in season 2. Some outlets have referred to the series as a "miniseries," though Netflix hasn't explicitly confirmed if that's the case.

In the penultimate episode, Nick (Steve Carell) dies in a car accident offscreen, leaving Anne (Kerri Kinney-Silver) and the rest of the group reeling. Adding to the shock and grief, Nick's girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) is pregnant! That's a cliffhanger, or at least a big twist, that makes us want to see what happens next, and that was the intention.

Speaking with Netflix's Tudum about the ending, series co-creator Lang Fisher revealed that the pregnancy twist gave the writers something to write toward should the series be renewed:

"Having Ginny become pregnant showed the seriousness of this relationship [with Nick] and also gave us something exciting to throw forward to."

Fellow co-creator and series star Tina Fey echoed the intention behind the writing choice, which also happens in the 1980s film (though Nick doesn't die in the movie). Fey elaborated on the questions that the season finale leaves behind regarding the pregnancy "we would see" answered:

"Does Ginny remain close to the friend group because of that ongoing connection of having a child? We would see. But I think it is an interesting character development for Ginny, that she would choose to carry on with parenthood [on] her own at the end of this."

Obviously, a pregnancy reveal doesn't have to been seen as a cliffhanger. Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ended in a similar fashion, with Rory revealing to Lorelai that she's pregnant. The future could be left to the viewer's imagination, or the writers could fill in those blanks for us with a second season. Like A Year in the Life, The Four Seasons could stand as a miniseries.

If The Four Seasons proves a viewership hit for Netflix, the streamer could opt to renew the series for a second season with the same cast and continue telling the stories of this friend group. However, there's also the opportunity to turn this into an anthology series and follow another dysfunctional group of friends around on vacation. We'll keep you posted on Netflix's decision!

