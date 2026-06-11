The future of Doctor Who just became a lot less certain

The future of Doctor Who just got a whole lot cloudier with a stunning move that has fans worried the time is up for the iconic sci-fi series.

Ever since its return in 2005, Doctor Who has usually had a Christmas special. This larger episode is often home to major moments, such as the time-traveling alien regenerating into a new actor. For almost a year, the BBC has been promoting the 2026 Christmas special, which would be the biggest yet.

However, per Deadline, the BBC has announced that the Christmas special has been canceled, with the official announcement also confirming the departure of showrunner Russell T. Davies and his Bad Wolf company. This effectively ends the partnership between the show and Disney, putting its future into question.

“As part of securing the next phase of the show for future generations, and in line with the BBC’s Charter and Agreement requirements, the BBC will put Doctor Who out to competitive tender this year. Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC and this tender underpins the BBC’s continued commitment to Doctor Who ensuring audiences will enjoy the show for years to come. After careful consideration, the BBC, Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have collectively decided not to go ahead with the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas episode. This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory.”

Davies followed it up with an Instagram post on his departure and his words still promise a full season for the series amid some problems.

“And so GOODBYE from me to Doctor Who but HELLO to a big new future for the show, as the BBC announces it’s putting the show out to tender. As a result, there won’t be a Christmas Special - we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there’s no need for it. You’ll have to wait a bit longer for new Doctor Who… but you’ll be waiting for MORE Doctor Who than a one-off. So it’s worth it! For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor. You may disagree; fine, sit in that chair and wait to be proved right. You’ll wait a lonnng time 🪑 Now I’m as excited as anyone to see what comes next! Will they keep the theme tune? Will they lose the blue box? Will they bring back the Drahvin?! It’s all up for grabs, which is so Doctor Who, exciting and unpredictable and new! Here comes the future, vworp vworp.”

This is a wild turn for a series that has already undergone countless ups and downs over the years and not the first time it’s faced cancellation.

Doctor Who season 15 -- Courtesy of Disney/BBC

A short Doctor Who history

Premiering in 1963, Doctor Who became an international sensation as viewers loved the adventures of the Time Lord traveling in his police-box-sized TARDIS across time and space. Thanks to the character’s ability to regenerate a new body, a new actor could take over the part every few years to spice up the show.

In 1989, after years of falling ratings and backstage upheavals, the show was canceled. This created what fans call “The Wilderness Years,” with the property kept alive via books, comics, and radio dramas. It was finally revived in 2005 for a new success.

In 2023, the show partnered with Disney to be released on Disney+ and with the BBC, with a much larger budget. It also brought back Davies, who’d been the showrunner when the 2005 revival began. Ncuti Gatwa had a decent run as the 15th Doctor, but the show was hit by dwindling ratings and a divisive fan reaction.

The season 15 finale shocked fans as, with no warning, Gatwa regenerated into a new body, played by Billie Piper. It was unclear if this was the return of former companion Rose Tyler or if Piper was now the 16th Doctor. The Christmas special likely would have explained that, only for Disney to end the partnership after just two seasons.

Picture shows; JOHN HURT as The Doctor and BILLIE PIPER as Rose Tyler in the 50th Anniversary Special - The Day of the Doctor

What's next for Doctor Who?

It's possible the BBC finds a new streaming partnership to help expand the show internationally. Amazon/MGM is a possibility as the reboot series now airs on MGM+. Apple TV could also grab it to fit with their sci-fi slate and the budget to help it out. And never rule out Netflix picking up yet another beloved show for their library.

The fact that the show hasn’t been formally canceled is a good sign. The series has survived a few close calls before and returned stronger than before. The Disney era was criticized for the high budget, making it feel too bloated, whereas Who has also been great on a lower budget. Also, due to his busy schedule, Gatwa wasn’t fully available for several episodes, limiting his potential as the Doctor.

With Davies gone, the BBC is searching for a replacement for a series that still has a massive fanbase and international recognition. The network may decide it’s better not to rush into a new season too fast, as some derided the Piper appearance as a cheap ratings ploy. Finding a new showrunner who can craft the series, a new actor as the Doctor, and securing funding are the priorities. If that means fans have to wait until 2027 or even 2028 for the show to return, that may be a tough but needed call.

Fans of the Doctor are used to the travails of the show and the turns it’s taken. It’s not the first time the series has faced the challenge of starting over, so fans are hopeful this is a break rather than the end of the Doctor’s journeys.

Doctor Who is streaming on MGM+, Tubi and DIsney+.