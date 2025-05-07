The Gentlemen season 2 gets exciting filming update (but there's still a long wait ahead)

Since it's been so long since The Gentlemen premiered on Netflix, way back in March 2024, it's entirely possible that some viewers have completely forgotten that the series was renewed for season 2. The crime comedy-drama earned a renewal for a second season back in August 2024 and dealt with delays from the strikes, but we finally have an exciting update to share.

The Gentlemen season 2 officially began filming in late April 2025, which has been a long time coming and the update fans have been waiting for. Unfortunately, that update comes with a bittersweet downside that we had already figured going into this year when filming hadn't even started: There's no way the new episodes will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

Earlier this year, Netflix left The Gentlemen off its list of original series that were expected to return with new seasons in 2025. That effectively confirmed that the fan-favorite series from Guy Ritchie wouldn't be back until sometime in 2026. See, the filming update for season 2 is exciting, but it also comes with the realization of another long wait. But we also got a glimpse of Theo James on set!

Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen | Courtesy of Netflix

Theo James spotted filming The Gentlemen season 2

On May 6, Theo James was photographed filming a scene for The Gentlemen season 2 in London. In the photo, he's walking down a street wearing a tan suit with a green vest, an outfit that's very fitting for the color palette of the show and that's very Eddie Horniman. There weren't any other cast members included in the photo, but the on-location set was packed with crew members.

We could receive some updates about The Gentlemen season 2 when Netflix appears at the annual television upfronts later this month. The streamer also has its Tudum live event happening on May 31. Even though the series and Theo James aren't included on the lineup, the even always includes some surprises for fans. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled for a possible look at season 2.

It's currently unclear how long filming will take place, but it's expected to last through the summer months. Filming for the first season took place between November 2022 and June 2023. That's about seven months, not including any extra shoots. Since season 2 started filming in late April, we should expect production's wrap to take place in the fall, potentially in October or November.

Hopefully, filming doesn't take quite that long, but the season will also undergo an extensive post-production process that could take six months or more. Season 1 wrapped in June 2023 and wasn't released until March 2024. Let's hope there's not as large of a gap for season 2, but we're honestly looking at a release in spring 2026 at the earliest.

Keep checking Show Snob for more streaming TV news and updates!