Outer Banks stars confirmed to appear at Netflix's Tudum live event

There's some exciting news for Outer Banks fans coming down the pipeline, and while it might not be a release date or any new footage, it's sure to be exactly what we're looking for! Adding to the excitement, some of our favorite Pogues (and new honorary Pogue... well, kinda) will be delivering the Outer Banks season 5 update during the Netflix Tudum live event in May 2025.

Netflix officially unveiled the vast majority of the lineup for the Tudum live event, which takes place on Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with host Sofia Carson. Thankfully, the lineup includes five special guests from Outer Banks. Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, and Drew Starkey have all be confirmed to appear during the event.

All of our key Pogues will be in attendance, except for Madelyn Cline, who's likely working on another project and won't be available. Of course, Rudy Pankow also won't be making an appearance this time around after the death of his character JJ in season 4. But we'll have John B, Kie, Cleo, Pope, and even Rafe on board to share an update on Outer Banks season 5!

Netflix Tudum 2025 live event lineup via Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Since filming on season 5 is expected to begin in June, the cast will likely announce the beginning of production on the final season, especially if this group has already gathered on set. Hopefully, they will give a bit more insight on when to expect season 5 to release, though we'll probably not get much more than a vague "2026." The group could also share unseen footage from season 4 to tide fans over and get us revved up for season 5. No matter what, it will be great to see them!

Because he's so in demand after his star-making role in the film Queer, I was surprised to see Drew Starkey on the guest list for Tudum. But his appearance at the live event also seems to confirm that Rafe will still be playing a large role in season 5. Some fans might have been concerned about whether Starkey would be back for season 5, especially since he landed another TV role, but looks like we don't have to worry anymore. Rafe is back, and that's always a good time.

In addition to the cast of Outer Banks appearing at Tudum, Netflix confirmed some of the biggest stars from hit shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Emily in Paris, and Ginny & Georgia will be in attendance. We'll be seeing the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Jenna Ortega, Lily Collins, and Antonia Gentry to receive exciting updates on their shows. My Life with the Walter Boys and One Piece will be getting some updates, too. Maybe some footage, a release, date, a trailer? We can dream!

Netflix Tudum 2025 streams live on Netflix on Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.