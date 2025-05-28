The Gentlemen season 2 reveals full cast and first look at Theo James on set

We finally have word on The Gentlemen season 2 as the popular Netflix crime dramedy is back filming for season 2 and with a great new cast of guest stars!

The Gentlemen was one of the fun hidden gems of 2024 TV. Created by Guy Ritchie and based on his movie of the same name, it focuses on Eddie Horniman (Theo James), a British soldier who’s called back to the family estate when his wealthy father dies. Eddie is thrown when he inherits the estate over his older brother Freddy (Daniel Ings) due to how Freddy is a drug-addicted moron in debt to mobsters.

While trying to help Freddy out, Eddie learns that his father was making money growing drugs on the estate, which brings in Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), daughter of mobster Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone). Soon, Eddie is pulled into a life of crime amid a mix of drama, action and comedy as only Guy Ritchie could give us.

The show was a huge success, with critics and audiences earning a second season. Now we’ve got news on it!

The Gentlemen - Netflix

Netflix confirmed season 2 is now filming, with a video sharing images from the set. Ritchie issued a statement with the press release on how it felt to get the show back on track:

“I am delighted to return to set for season two of The Gentlemen. This chapter sees a deliberate expansion, both geographically and thematically, as we journey from the English countryside to the Italian lakes. Eddie and Susie find themselves navigating an increasingly volatile empire as they’re besieged on all fronts by an influx of enigmatic new players. The stakes are heightened, the power dynamics are more precarious, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with this exceptional cast and crew.”

The synopsis picks up from the season 1 finale as Eddie and Susie are now partners doing jobs for Bobby. That will no doubt lead to more clashes with other criminal gangs and no doubt Freddy causing messes, too:

“It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well…”

The Gentlemen - Cr: Netflix

The Gentlemen season 2 new cast members

The main cast is back with James, Scodelario, Winstone, and Ings. Also back is Joely Richardson as Eddie’s mother Sabrina; Vinnie Jones as Halstead Manor’s longtime gamekeeper, Geoffrey; Jasmine Blackborow as Eddie’s younger sister Lady Charlotte “Charly” Horniman; Michael Vu as weed grower Jimmy Chang; Harry Goodwins as Susie’s brother, boxer Jack Glass; Ruby Sear as mystery woman Gabrielle; Pearce Quigley as Scouse crime family boss John “The Gospel” Dixon; and Giancarlo Esposito as American billionaire Stanley Johnston.

Joining for season 2 is Hugh Bonneville, best known for his role in the hit Downton Abbey. There’s also Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrono, Sergio Castellito, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr., and TV host/DJ Maya Jama. We don’t have details on their roles yet, although Bonneville would be a natural for a rival crime boss.

With filming underway, the show will hopefully hit Netflix by sometime in 2026. We still need to wait on a trailer, but the return of The Gentlemen is great news for any Guy Ritchie fan.

The Gentlemen streams only on Netflix.