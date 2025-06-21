Save the date for weekly The Gilded Age season 3 episodes (HBO release schedule)

It's been a few weeks since we have had a Sunday night show on HBO to gather round and discuss together on the internet, but we're finally returning to the watercooler. The Gilded Age season 3 makes its premiere just in time to kick off summer with the deliciously soapy drama we have been craving. But before we can reunite with Bertha, Agnes, George, Marian, and all of our favorite characters, we have to make sure our calendars are ready for the arrival of each episode.

When new episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 release on HBO Max

The Gilded Age season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Fortunately for those who are subscribed to HBO Max and don't have HBO in their cable plan, the episodes will be released at the same time on the streaming service. That means, whether on HBO or HBO Max, every episode releases at the same time on Sunday nights for fans to watch together. It's the kind of release schedule that HBO has maintained to foster an incredible community.

While the first season of The Gilded Age contained episodes, the second season contained only eight, and the third season will follow suit with eight episodes as well. Unlike other streaming services that release multiple episodes at once on a show's premiere day, only one episode of season 3 arrives on June 22 since it's a premium cable original series. One episode will be released each week without any breaks, not even for the Fourth of July, through the season finale in August.

Check out the full release schedule for The Gilded Age season 3 in the table below:

Episode # Episode Title Air Date Episode 1 "Who Is In Charge Here?" Sunday, June 22 Episode 2 "What the Papers Say" Sunday, June 29 Episode 3 "Love Is Never Easy" Sunday, July 6 Episode 4 TBA Sunday, July 13 Episode 5 TBA Sunday, July 20 Episode 6 TBA Sunday, July 27 Episode 7 TBA Sunday, August 3 Episode 8 TBA Sunday, August 10

For eight straight weeks, we will have the pleasure of new episodes that further dive into the sordid lives of our favorite characters. In season 3, the dust continues to settle over the competing opera houses as Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George Russell (Morgan Spector) look to become the leaders of society, much to everyone else's chagrin. But the Russells continue to take risks, as Bertha pursues a new prize and George attempts to further revolutionize the railroad game.

They could either easily win or go down in flames, but there's sure to be fits and starts as always. Everyone constantly locking horns, including Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Forte (Cynthia Nixon), who's now lady of the house, whether Agnes will reluctantly admit so or not. Love is also in the air in season 3 as Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson) grow closer, and Peggy (Denée Benton) meets a doctor with a family that isn't supportive of her ambition.

There's so much in store in season 3 that you won't want to miss! The Gilded Age has somehow remained one of the most underrated shows on television, but it's starting to raise its profile in the wake of its three 2024 Emmy Award nominations (Outstanding Drama Series, Coon, and Baranski). Here's to hoping the series continues to catch on and gain more fans, especially after Coon's performance in The White Lotus season 3. Set your reminders now for every episode!

The Gilded Age season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

More HBO stories from Show Snob: