The Great creator returns with a new show and two big-name stars

The Great is one of Hulu's most underrated series, but its creator is back with a new show and bringing along some huge talent. The Great was black comedy that took its own absurdist look at the rise to power of Empress Catherine the Great of Russia. The series also starred Nicholas Hoult as Catherine's petty and cruel husband, Peter III. The series ended in season 3, despite high acclaim.

Thankfully, the show's creator Tony McNamara is back on television as Deadline reports that he is developing a new series on Disney+ called Mosquito. Not only will the show reunite McNamara with Hoult, and the series will also star Daisy-Edgar Jones. Not surprising given the talent involved, the six-episode series has been given a straight-to-series order.

The show will be another dark comedy reportedly looking at a relationship between Hoult and Edgar-Jones which comes undone by a series of events which all begins with a mosquito. The show's stars certainly add an extra element of excitement. Hoult is currently best-known for playing Lex Luthor in Superman, while Edgar-Jones is on the rise with roles in Twisters and the upcoming Sense & Sensibility.

The Great -- “Walnut Season” - Episode 209 -- Catherine and Peter are co-parenting their newborn son, Paul, with the help of Elizabeth and trying to avoid their feelings for each other. When Paul goes missing, Peter and Catherine are driven together in their quest to find him. Peter (Nicholas Hoult), shown. (Photo by: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

Tony McNamara makes Mosquito a must-watch

As exciting as it is to have big stars like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Nicholas Hoult facing off in a show, it is Tony McNamara who is the most thrilling name involved here. The screenwriter and playwright has a wonderful talent for delivering sharp dialogue, especially when it comes to contentious relationships. Looking at the premise for Mosquito, it seems like the ideal project for his unique sense of humor.

Obviously, it is easy to look to The Great as a perfect example of McNamara's talents. The scenes of Catherine and Peter facing off with each other are so rich in dialogue, tension, and character that they feel like set pieces. However, there are plenty of other works that McNamara has done on the big screen that audiences should check out.

He has had great success working with Emma Stone, writing the hugely entertaining Cruella, and receiving Oscar nominations for The Favourite and Poor Things. Most recently, McNamara wrote the screenplay for the underrated comedy The Roses starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman. Each one of these projects shows McNamara's talent for exploring chaotic relationships with biting humor that is never afraid to go to dark places.