The Testaments lands Presumed Innocent star as series nears greenlight

The cast of The Testaments is growing, as the show gets closer to landing the greenlight from Hulu. The latest to join the series is a Presumed Innocent star, who joins as one of the series leads.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is officially the last of that series, but the universe is still looking at growing. Margaret Atwood released a long-awaited sequel for the series in 2019. It followed three female characters, who would all eventually find each other in Gilead. The outcome may have been surprising to many, especially for one in particular.

One of the lead characters is Aunt Lydia, who has proven to be loyal to Gilead more times than one in The Handmaid’s Tale. Ann Dowd is expected to reprise the role in The Testaments, and the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 are sure to set up that storyline.

Chase Infiniti joins The Testaments

Now, Deadline confirms there’s a co-series lead. Chase Infiniti, who has shown her potential in the Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, will take on one of the main roles. Infiniti will play the role of Agnes, according to the publication.

Now, readers (and The Handmaid’s Tale show fans) will know Agnes by a different name. She is Hannah, Luke and June’s daughter who was taken when the family tried to escape for Canada, only to end up caught. Hannah’s name was changed to Agnes by Gilead. The book always hinted that Agnes was Hannah, but it never outright confirmed. The TV series will change that.

There is still one more series lead to be cast. We need to meet Daisy, who grew up outside of Gilead and ends up going in. Daisy, Agnes, and Lydia end up with their lives intertwining, but is it for the sake of humanity or for the sake of Gilead?

When will The Testaments start filming?

Eyes are on a March start date for filming of the sequel series. It will return to Toronto, which is where most of The Handmaid’s Tale filmed. Bruce Miller is the showrunner of the series. He stepped down as showrunner of the final season of the flagship series to helm this project.

Of course, The Handmaid’s Tale filmed in areas around Toronto, including Hamilton and Cambridge. There’s a chance that the sequel will move into those parts of the country as well.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premieres on Tuesday, April 8 on Hulu.