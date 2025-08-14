The Hunting Wives fans need to binge these addictive shows next

The Hunting Wives was released on Netflix back in July 2025, and people are still talking about it. If you've seen it yourself, you wouldn't find this surprising. The show has everything you could ever want in a mystery thriller series.

We're talking shocking twists, scandalous secrets, intense rivalries, and a web of suspense that keeps you guessing until the very last episode. Add in strong performances and complex characters, and it’s no wonder fans are already looking for their next binge-worthy obsession.

Since there are so many great shows out there, it can be hard to know which ones are truly worth your time. That’s why we’ve put together a list of four must-watch shows that will keep you hooked, guessing, and coming back for more episode after episode just like The Hunting Wives.

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright in Tell Me Lies season 2 | Disney/Josh Stringe

Tell Me Lies

Where to watch: Hulu

Meaghan Oppenheimer created Tell Me Lies. Like many shows nowadays, it's based on another piece of work. It's adapted from Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name. Grace Van Patten stars in the leading role as Lucy Albright, a college freshman whose life becomes entwined with the charming yet manipulative college junior Stephen DeMarco, played by Jackson White.

Over the course of the series, their toxic and addictive relationship unfolds across eight years, exploring themes of obsession, betrayal, and the far-reaching consequences of their choices on themselves and those around them. There are two seasons so far, with a third season confirmed and in the works.

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere | Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere

Where to watch: Hulu

Hulu just had to know it had a hit on its hands with Little Fires Everywhere. Two award-winning actresses in the lead roles and a source material by bestselling author Celeste Ng created the perfect storm for a captivating series. The show takes place in the late '90s in the idyllic suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio, where the seemingly perfect Richardson family’s lives are disrupted by the arrival of Mia Warren, a mysterious artist, and her daughter Pearl.

Kerry Washington takes on the role of Mia Warren, while Reese Witherspoon plays the character, Elena Richardson. Also in the cast are Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Lexi Underwood, Megan Stott, Gavin Lewis, and others. Sadly, Little Fires Everywhere is a limited series, so there's only one season.

(L to R) Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in episode 105 of The Waterfront | Dana Hawley/Netflix

The Waterfront

Where to watch: Netflix

If you're into watching shows about dysfunctional families, where secrets, betrayal, and power struggles drive the drama, The Waterfront will be right up your alley. It's also the perfect show to watch if you're a fan of series like Yellowstone or Ozark. Created by Kevin Williamson (Dawson's Creek, Scream franchise), The Waterfront takes place in the fictional coastal town of Havenport, North Carolina, and follows the Buckley family.

The Buckleys were once the rulers of the town’s fishing and restaurant industries, and now they're facing financial trouble and internal problems. As patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from health issues, his wife Belle and son Cane take risky measures to keep the family empire afloat. Meanwhile, his daughter Bree navigates addiction recovery and a complicated personal life that threatens to unravel the family even further.

The cast is made up of Holt McCallany, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, and Maria Bello. There's only one season of this Netflix show so far.

(l-r) Cassandra Freeman (Janie), Elizabeth Banks (Nicky), Gabriel Sloyer (Jake), and Jessica Biel (Chloe) in The Better Sister | Jojo Whilden/Prime Video

The Better Sister

Where to watch: Prime Video

Who would have thought we would see Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel not just in the same series, but portraying sisters? We sure didn't see it coming! The Better Sister is a thriller limited series created by Olivia Milch. In addition, it's based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Alafair Burke.

Biel plays the role of Chloe, a successful media executive whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her husband is murdered. On the other hand, Banks portrays Nicky, Chloe's estranged alcoholic sister, whose return forces both women to confront buried family secrets and past problems. The cast also includes Corey Stoll, Kim Dickens, Gabriel Sloyer, Matthew Modine, Lorraine Toussaint, and Gloria Reuben. There's only one season of The Better Sister, and it's available to stream on Prime Video.

More on Show Snob: