It's all truths here! Tell Me Lies season 3 gets an exciting filming update

Don't worry, it's all truth here and no lies! The second season of one of the most intoxicatingly toxic shows on television released its finale back in October 2024. Of course we're talking about Tell Me Lies on Hulu, which thankfully got the green light for a season 3 and we've been waiting for any filming updates about it since. Now, we have a very exciting one!

Tell Me Lies season 3 has begun filming and is officially in production. The series announced the thrilling news on social media with an image of lead actress Grace Van Patten holding one of the season's first clapperboards with the cameras now rolling.

You know that secrets is a big theme in the show, and production is definitely keeping any details on the down low. Though it's ok. We'll take this wonderful update for now. It's sort of enough to tide us over. Check out the social media post with Van Patten below!

As mentioned above, the season 2 finale dropped in October 2024 and thankfully the streamer didn't make us wait too long to learn about the show's future. A couple of months later in December, it was announced that the third season was officially coming our way. There's no release date yet, though I'd expect to the Hulu drama to return sometime in 2026 at this point.

What we know about Tell Me Lies season 3

Again, there aren't many details about the new season. Though we do have some. One exciting update that came our way recently is the fact that, surprisingly, Tom Ellis is reprising his role as Oliver, the professor who had an "affair" with Bree, though it turns out his wife Marianne knew about it the whole time.

The actor confirmed his return and that he'd be heading to set to film his scenes, teasing that the Oliver and Bree story won't be the main focus this time, though there's "a lot of redeeming moments" for him. Hmm. He also shared his initial thoughts on the first few scripts he's gotten his hands on. Check out what he told PEOPLE:

"It is as dark, toxic, and funny as ever. And just when you thought our characters couldn't do anything more ridiculous to themselves, they ended up doing it."

TELL ME LIES - “Don’t Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More” - End of semester Christmas celebrations change everything for everyone – again. (Disney/Josh Stringer) CATHERINE MISSAL, GRACE VAN PATTEN

There's lots of other troubles for Bree coming back it seems as actor Costa D'Angelo is also joining the cast. Deadline reports he will play a psych grad student at Baird College who is a part-time drug dealer, and has a "complicated past with Bree. And of course we can't forget about the season 2 cliffhanger!

First, there's a mystery caller who keeps reaching out to Bree, including on her wedding day to Evan. Second, Stephen being the stupidly toxic man he is decides then and there, right before walking down the aisle, to send Bree a voice recording of Evan confessing to his so called friend that Lucy is the one he slept with and cheated on Bree with that one night.

I mean, the lengths this man will go to. He knew he'd be able to use it against Evan in the future. But he's held onto this for years! Ridiculous. There's so much more delicious drama for us to look forward to, I'm sure. We absolutely can't wait!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Tell Me Lies season 3 on Hulu!