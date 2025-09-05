The Hunting Wives creator drops juicy hint about what’s next in season 2

After being dropped from Starz and moving over to Netflix, The Hunting Wives transformed into a breakout hit. When it premiered in July 2025, the erotic mystery thriller climbed Netflix’s top 10 charts and quickly became one of the buzziest shows on the platform. Given its continued success, the question remains on whether Netflix will officially greenlight a second season.

However, that's when things get a little complicated. Although everything's looking good when it comes to viewership, The Hunting Wives isn't a Netflix original, meaning the streamer doesn’t hold full ownership of the series. Instead, it would need to negotiate with the show’s producers for another season. According to Deadline, this is what's happening now. Lionsgate Television (the show's producer) is reportedly in talks with Netflix about a season 2 renewal. So, now it's pretty much a waiting game.

The good news is that series creator Rebecca Cutter has been somewhat forthcoming about where the story could go next in a potential The Hunting Wives season 2. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the news outlet asked Cutter if she's been in any talks with Netflix about a second season. While she admitted she hasn’t had any official discussions or received the go-ahead for season 2, she notes that everyone involved seems eager for a second season. With the streaming giant and Lionsgate reportedly in talks, it looks like a renewal could be on the horizon.

The Hunting Wives season 1 on Netflix Production Still | Lionsgate

What will The Hunting Wives season 2 be about?

But what about what fans can expect from a second season? Well, Cutter couldn't go into full detail because then she’d be giving away all the spoilers. However, she did tease that fans can expect the return of characters such as Sophie, Margo, and Jed. That means we'll see Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, and Dermot Mulroney all reprise these roles.

"I mean, they’re the two leads of the show, of course you’re getting more Sophie and Margo."

Although their return was expected as the main characters, it’s reassuring to know that some of the core cast will definitely be back. When it comes to Sophie and Margo, Cutter responded by saying that they will have "many scenes together" in the second season. She also shared that there might be a small time jump, allowing for some new developments and a fresh "status quo" without leaving fans behind on the story.

Cutter also mentioned Wanda Salazar (Karen Rodriguez), the town's deputy, as a character she wants to explore more, since audiences responded well to her. In addition, she hinted at there being new characters introduced through Jed’s campaign for governor. Then, there could be more drama emerging from Alba, Texas, aka Margo's old hometown. Last but not least, she said she'd like to explore more of the Callie and John (Jaime Ray Newman and Branton Box) potential reality show storyline that was introduced in the first season.

"I love the response to Wanda Salazar [played by Karen Rodriguez], who’s our deputy. She is a very interesting and very fresh character, so I always want to make sure she has plenty to do. I definitely think that more trouble will come from the bowels of Alba, Texas, which is Margo and [her brother played by Michael Aaron Milligan] Kyle’s hometown. Obviously Jed’s campaign [for governor] brings in another class of people. There was also talk of a reality show for Callie and John [played by Jaime Ray Newman and Branton Box, respectively]. So there’s a lot of world building that can be done."

Spoilers are ahead from The Hunting Wives season 1.

Overall, it looks like Cutter already has an idea of where she wants to take the story. That's good to know. But the question on everyone's mind is where things will go now that Sophie has murdered Kyle and thrown his body into a large body of water. Margo doesn't know that her brother is dead yet, nor does she know that Sophie is the one who did it.

However, she knows something is up after that phone call she shared with her. She didn't know it was Sophie on the other line because she was calling her brother. But the heavy breathing on Sophie's side, coupled with the strange background noises, left Margo uneasy. Sophie and Margo have a complicated relationship already. One minute it's all hot and steamy, and then the next it's all backstabbing and betrayal. I'm not sure how Margo will take the truth if, or when, she discovers what Sophie has done. What I do know is that we desperately need The Hunting Wives season 2.