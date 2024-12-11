HBO shares The Last of Us season 2 release window
By Bryce Olin
It's been a very long time since The Last of Us season 1, but HBO just revealed some great news for fans waiting for The Last of Us season 2.
JB Perette, the head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming, shared some big news about some of the big shows coming to HBO and Max in 2025, according to a report from Variety. The Last of Us is, of course, one of those big shows, along with The White Lotus and the new Game of Thrones series, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
The Last of Us season 2 premieres in Spring 2025
Perrette revealed that The Last of Us season 2 will premiere in Spring 2025, but no release date has been announced yet.
That's not outside of the norm for HBO. Usually, we learn the release window before the actual release date. We'll probably learn the month that The Last of Us season 2 will premiere before the date is announced, too. That's just how things often go with HBO.
This is obviously good news for fans who have been waiting to see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in season 2. There are a bunch of new cast members joining the second season of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's series, including Kaitlyn Dever, Jeffrey Wright, Catherine O'Hara, Tati Gabrielle, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Danny Ramirez, and more.
Although the release date has not been revealed, it's likely that we won't see The Last of Us season 2 premiere until after The White Lotus season 3 airs on HBO. Perrette also revealed that The White Lotus season 3 will premiere in February 2025. We don't know how many episodes will be in season 3, but we're assuming there's 6-8 episodes in the season. So, we probably won't see The Last of Us season 2 premiere until April.
Because The White Lotus and The Last of Us are two of the biggest HBO shows of the year, we probably won't see them overlap at all on HBO.
The first season of the award-winning series premiered on Jan. 15, 2023, so by the time the second season premieres, fans will have waited well over two years for season 2. It's a bummer, but it's the unfortunate reality of the TV business. The COVID-19 pandemic and actors' and writers' strikes caused many delays. But, The Last of Us is also a show that just takes a long time to film. It takes a lot of effects, practical and digital, to bring a series like The Last of Us to life, and I think most fans appreciate the attention to detail when it comes to the set design, visual effects, the makeup department, and storytelling.
For those who don't know, The Last of Us season 2 will likely tell the story of The Last of Us Part II. The series is based on the video game of the same name, so we're expecting a lot of similarities with some key differences in the TV adaptation.
So, this is obviously big, exciting news. We should learn The Last of Us season 2 release date in the near future. I can't imagine that HBO makes us wait too much longer. Once we find out when The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO, we should have a much clearer picture of when The Last of Us season 2 will premiere.
We'll share more news about The Last of Us season 2 when we find out!