The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 2 recap: A desperation play

As we left off in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premiere, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and Bailey (Angourie Rice) were on the run again. And Hannah had just been hit with the news that Nicholas (David Morse) was dead, which explained a lot. But where do they go from here?

In The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 2, “Safe,” is about what happens next.

Grady finds them

Hannah and Bailey headed to the Cape Cod Inn. It was a message sent by text, but a place that Hannah once visited with Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). There, Grady (Augusto Aguilera) finds them. He was sent by Owen with a message.

He arrives just as Hannah is getting the call from Charlie (Josh Hamilton) about Nicholas. She has to break the news to Bailey, who takes it rough. Her grandfather is dead, so she steps out. As she does, Hannah grills Grady. She learns that he and Owen have continued the investigation, going undercover in Texas. That’s put them in more danger—and put Owen in more danger.

Owen has discovered that the Campanos have entered a business deal with some dangerous drug dealers. The proof, in part, is in contracts that Nicholas drew up for them. So, Owen is breaking into the office in Austin to get the information. Then, he’s supposed to head to the Inn to meet Hannah and Bailey. It’s unclear what comes next.

That plan is cold comfort to both ladies. Bailey, meanwhile, wants to reach out to Quinn (Judy Greer) on the hopes she can convince the family to stand down. Charlie wants the ladies to come to the family compound in Texas for safety. Hannah isn’t sure what plan is best, so she sits tight for the time being.

Owen in Austin

Owen follows through on his plan. He’s become good at getting into places and getting out unseen. He manages to lift a key card and break into the file room. He finds what he is looking for and snaps some pictures. But the people in the building are alerted to a presence and make a run at the files.

Owen hears them coming and wraps up. He’s able to shed his outfit, sneak out, and return the card. It’s a close call, but he’s one step closer to his goal. He calls Grady to let him know he’s on the way to them. But he gets some bad news. They aren’t there.

Making an escape

Hannah has her doubts about Grady, especially after overhearing a rough phone call. She questions him in a parking lot, which quickly leads to a near fight with some bikers. It seems like the bikers are just looking out for a woman in distress, but as Hannah grabs Bailey and heads back to the room, the biker tips someone off. Turns out he was on the lookout for the ladies.

Fortunately, the conflict with Grady was enough to set Hannah ill at ease. She grabs Bailey in the middle of the night and takes her on the run. They leave mere minutes before someone arrives to snatch them up. But the ladies are safe. They opt to sleep in the car by the beach for the night.

The next morning, Hannah agrees to try Quinn. They ambush her in a coffee shop and ask for help. Quinn is resistant to get involved. But she agrees to carry the message, urging the ladies to find someplace off the grid to hide. Quinn heads back and calls her brother Teddy (Luke Kirby). She warns him to leave the girl alone, but it’s not clear he accepts the message.

Hannah and Bailey, meanwhile, are on the run again. Out of options, Hannah decides to head to her mother’s house. They’re estranged and it’s not clear it will be a warm reception, but out of options they hit the road, again.

Thoughts on season 2 episode 2

We’re making some progress, but it’s slow progress. Owen has some proof and he’s on his way to find his family. He has a special trick to help find them, but can he get to them in time? Will it really be a help to them? Those are questions that figure to play out over the next six episodes.

Meanwhile, I’m curious to see what part Quinn will play. Clearly, she’s not interested in the family business, but she’s certainly interested in keeping her friend’s daughter safe. Will it be enough?

New episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 stream on Fridays on Apple TV. We have the full season 2 release schedule to make sure you don't miss an episode.