The love triangle gets tense in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 trailer

While saying goodbye to Ginny and Georgia (for now) wasn’t easy, we’re excited to welcome back another fan-favorite teen series. This month, Netflix is set to drop the long-awaited second season of My Life with the Walter Boys. It's been more than year since we last saw Jackie, Cole, Alex, and the rest of our favorite characters in Silver Falls on our screens, so it's about time we return to the small-town drama.

With the release date approaching, Netflix has finally decided to drop the official trailer. Whether you're team Jackie and Cole or team Jackie and Alex, the new footage promises even more romantic tension between both pairings. We shared the exciting new trailer below!

My Life with the Walter Boys was created by Melanie Halsall and is based on the popular Wattpad novel by Ali Novak. Season 1 saw 15-year-old Jackie Howard leave her city life behind to move in with her mother's friend and her family after her parents tragically passed away in a car accident. Hoping to stay under the radar and quietly adjust to her new surroundings, Jackie instead finds herself caught in a complicated love triangle with two boys. What makes things even more difficult is that the boys, Cole and Alex, are brothers.

The first season left off with Jackie kissing Cole and leaving an apology note behind for Alex before hopping on a plane set for New York, where she spends her summer. But in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Jackie doesn't get the best welcome back when she returns to Silver Falls. Although she wants to fix things with Alex, he’s not very open to reconnecting with her. Alex has changed and is now focusing on rodeo training, while soaking up all the new attention he's getting.

When it comes to Cole, Jackie wants to set clear boundaries. However, it'll be interesting to see how long that lasts since it's obvious that they have strong feelings for each other. This season, we also see Cole take on more responsibility at school. But without football, he starts slipping into old habits.

Nikki Rodriguez returns as the main character, Jackie Howard. Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry reprise their roles as Cole and Alex Walter. Also in the season 2 cast are Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, and many others.

All 10 episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Don't forget to save the date and release time!

Check out more Netflix content on Show Snob below: