The Night Agent breakout star finds next role on new streaming sensation

We're about to be seeing a lot more of a breakout star from Netflix's The Night Agent on one of the most recent new hit streaming series. After giving an excellent performance as Noor in the second season of the fan-favorite spy thriller, Arienne Mandi will now take her talents over to Apple TV+ to appear in the second season of Jon Hamm's comedy-drama Your Friends and Neighbors.

Deadline reported on May 6 that Mandi joined Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 in a recurring role along with two additional new additions to the show's supporting roster. Erin Robinson and Bre Blair are also on board for recurring roles. The trio's character names and descriptions aren't readily available so we don't know quite yet how these new characters play into Coop's story.

Mandi, Robinson, and Blair are the latest new cast members to join the second season of Apple TV+'s new hit. Paradise star James Marsden was added to the cast in a series regular role, meaning we're going to be seeing a lot of the Emmy Award nominee and he will likely go head-to-head with Hamm's Coop in some way. Maybe these new additions are connected to Mardsen's character?

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Oddly enough, Mandi isn't the first connection to The Night Agent that Your Friends and Neighbors has. Last month, news came out that Hamm was collaborating with the Netflix hit's creator Shawn Ryan on the MGM+ anthology thriller series American Hostage. The series, which is based on the podcast of the same name, will have eight episodes and star Hamm.

Your Friends and Neighbors fans shouldn't worry about Hamm doing another show, though. Since American Hostage is an anthology series intended for each season to focus on a new case, Hamm's expected to only star in the first season. That gives the Emmy winner plenty of opportunities to continue starring in more season of the Apple TV+ series beyond season 2.

Since Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 was renewed far in advance of the series' premiere in April, filming has already started and will likely continue through the summer for a premiere sometime in the first half of 2026. Thankfully, we won't have to wait very long to see what's next for Coop after the May 30 season 1 finale and to meet Mandi's surely exciting new character.

