The Night Agent season 3 gets filming update we've been waiting for

Even though Peter Sutherland just kicked, punched, and fought through his first official mission, he's already hard at work on his next one. That's right: The Night Agent season 3 is now filming! The third season was renewed prior to the release of season 2 in January 2025 and began production in Istanbul at the end of 2024 ahead of the holidays. He got back to work fast!

On Feb. 7, Netflix released a new behind the scenes video that announced filming on season 3 has picked back up to complete the episodes. Remaining production will likely take place in New York and Washington D.C. However, in the video, series star Gabriel Basso introduces the clip from Istanbul, where most of the footage contained in the 35-second video likely took place.

It's exciting news for The Night Agent fans who are already hungry for the next season after binge-watching the highly anticipated second season. Following its breakout debut in March 2023, the action thriller took almost two years to return after unforeseen delays, but we're not going to have to wait that long for season 3 with filming already taking place.

Watch the season 3 behind the scenes video below!

If you're hoping to glean some spoilers from the video released by Netflix, you're not going to get any. Gabriel Basso is the only cast member featured in the video. Netflix didn't take this opportunity to confirm the return of Luciane Buchanan as Rose or tease any of the new season 3 cast members, which includes Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, and David Lyons.

There's also no way to figure out any plot spoilers as most of the clips featured in the behind the scenes teaser are truly behind the scenes with Basso and the production crew on set. Well, there's one clip featuring a closeup on a cat, but it's highly unlikely that we can expect Peter to get a pet in The Night Agent season 3. It would be cute to see him as a cat dad, though.

When we last left Peter at the end of The Night Agent season 2, he was dealing with the consequences of his actions throughout the season. He broke a lot of rules in order to get to the truth about what was at the center of his mission in Thailand going wrong and resulting in the tragic death of his partner Alice. In the end, he gets his new undercover mission for season 3.

Since its release on Netflix on Jan. 23, The Night Agent season 2 kept the show in the higher rungs of the streamer's top 10 most popular shows ranking. The new season debuted with 13.9 million views in its first four days of release and 15.2 million views in its first full week. The followup season is already a smash hit, paving the way for the exciting third season to keep the streak going.

Stay tuned for more The Night Agent news and updates from Show Snob!