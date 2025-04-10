The Night Agent's most underutilized actor set to lead new Hulu limited series

If you're still wanting more Brittany Snow after watching The Night Agent season 2 earlier this year on Netflix, well, you're going to get it! Just not from the next season of the hit action series. Rather, the actress who deserved much more screen time in the blockbuster drama has landed a leading role in a high-profile limited series coming soon to Hulu based on a real-life tragedy.

Deadline reported that Brittany Snow has scored the leading role in Hulu's limited series based on the Murdaugh Murders Podcast by Mandy Matney. The series currently doesn't have an official title, but Snow will play journalist Mandy Matney, who investigates the murders of the Murdaugh family, a story that gripped the nation in 2021 through the case's trial in 2023. Snow celebrated her role on social media:

After being strangely underutilized in the second season of The Night Agent, Snow's getting the actual leading role she deserves. In case you didn't watch season 2 or have forgotten, Snow's character Alice will killed in the opening sequence and only appears in one more flashback. Fans of the actress were expecting and hoping for her to appear in the whole season, but alas.

Snow was an incredible addition to the cast of The Night Agent that they didn't use in the correct ways. The creator even came out and admitted that way back before season 1, she had previously auditioned for the leading role of Rose Larkin! When Snow later landed a job on the breakout hit Netflix series, she made an impact, but her appearance on the show as far too short.

The Night Agent. Brittany Snow as Alice in episode 202 of The Night Agent | Cr. Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix © 2024

Brittany Snow starring in Hulu's Murdaugh Murders series

While Snow leads the Hulu limited series, which comes from co-creators Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, as the investigative journalist Mandy Matney who chronicled the case for her podcast, she has some big names as costars. Jason Clarke stars as Alex Murdaugh, the father of the family serving two life sentences for the killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Severance star and Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette plays Alex's wife Maggie Murdaugh, Johnny Berchtold and Will Harrison play their sons Paul and Buster Murdaugh, and Succession alum J. Smith-Cameron plays Maggie's sister, Marian Proctor. Additional castings for supporting and recurring roles have yet to be announced but should be as filming continues.

Brittany Snow - InStyle 30th Birthday Celebration | Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages

Production has kicked off on the limited series and likely lasts through June 2025 for a potential release by the end of the year or sometime in early to mid-2026, but that's merely a prediction. Recently, Clarke was spotted on set in Atlanta for the first time in character as Alex Murdaugh, and it's a shocking transformation that points to what will be a gripping limited series binge-watch.

Hulu's Murdaugh Murders is just one of the two series coming up that will feature Snow in a leading role. She'll be back on Netflix in The Beast in Me, which stars Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, David Lyons, and Natalie Morales. She also co-leads the upcoming Starz drama The Hunting Wives alongside Malin Akerman and Dermot Mulroney. Now we have one more series to look forward to.

Stay tuned for more streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob!