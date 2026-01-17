The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 release time, preview, and what to expect

The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 can't come soon enough after that huge cliffhanger to end episode 3.

The hit series is officially back in full swing. The second season premiered on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK at the beginning of 2026, but fans in the US were treated to the first three episodes of the season on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Now, we're all on the same schedule getting one new episode of The Night Manager every week. Let's talk about episode 4.

The Night Manager season 2 episode release time

The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 hits Prime Video in the US at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 18. That's a lot sooner than it airs or is released for viewers in the UK, though.

Episode 4 airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 9 p.m. GMT on Sunday, Jan. 18.

The Night Manager season 2 - Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Is Richard Roper really alive in The Night Manager season 2?

Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on how you look at it, the answer appears to be yes, Richard Roper, played by Hugh Laurie, is alive and well in the jungles of Colombia.

Thanks to the synopsis and the trailer for the new episode, Roper is alive, and, I believe, going by the name Gilberto Hanson.

We don't know how he escaped the Syrians after the events of season 1, but it's clear that something is up involving the British government. Yes, Jonathan Pine took him down in the first season, but Roper was likely just a front for some other unsanctioned government operations. That's what it appears, at least.

The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 preview

BBC shared the trailer for The Night Manager episode 4 on YouTube following the third episode on Jan. 11.

Luckily, BBC also shared the synopsis for the upcoming episode, as well:

"Pine has the proof he needs to expose the British-backed overthrow of the Colombian government. But Teddy no longer trusts Matthew Ellis, and Gilberto Hanson is on his tail."

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

What to expect in episode 4

So, as for what you can expect in the new episode, it sure looks like we're going to be finding out what Roper is really up to and what lengths Matthew Ellis (Tom Hiddleston) is going to go to stop him.

Thanks to the preview for the new season, we also see that another old friend will be joining Matthew in Colombia. Olivia Colman, who starred as Angela Burr in the first season, is with Matthew, also known as Jonathan. Will she be shocked to learn that Roper is alive, as well? Is this the push she needs to jump in and stop Roper once and for all.

Unfortunately, the game has officially changed for Matthew, Roxana (Camila Morrone), and company in the new season. If Roper is involved, taking down Teddy (Diego Calva) and confiscating the shipment just got a lot more challenging.

Matthew, Roxana, Sally (Hayley Squires), and Basil (Paul Chahidi) along with the others they've involved, are in more danger than ever before.

Watch The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 on Prime Video on Sunday, Jan. 18. Following episode 4, the next new episode, the penultimate episode of the season, will be released on Prime Video and BBC One on Sunday, Jan. 25.