The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 release time, preview, and what to expect

We're officially over halfway through The Night Manager season 2. After four episodes of Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) posing as Matthew Ellis and infiltrating a Colombian arms dealer's inner circle, his real identity has been revealed. And, it's setting up a major showdown with Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) in The Night Manager season 2 episode 5.

Thankfully, the BBC has already shared a short teaser trailer for the new episode, along with the episode synopsis, so we know exactly what to expect in the new episode.

What time will The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 be released?

Unlike with Netflix shows and most Prime Video shows, The Night Manager episodes are not available for all fans to stream at the same time. Instead, Prime Video releases the new episode at one time, while fans in the UK wait for it to air on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to be released at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, for fans in the US and other countries where the show is available on Prime Video.

In the UK, fans will have to wait until a few more hours until episode 5 airs at 9 p.m. GMT on Sunday, Jan. 25.

BBC and iPlayer started airing episodes weekly in the new year, while Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of the season on Sunday, Jan. 11. The fourth episode hit Prime Video on Sunday, Jan. 18.

The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 trailer and synopsis

You can see what's next in The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 trailer. Based on that information, the big story that will happen in episode 5 is Roper's ruthless pursuit of Jonathan. We know that he knows that Jonathan knows that he's alive and what he's up to. We are headed for a showdown between the old foes, but will it happen in episode 5?

It sounds like it based on the synopsis for the upcoming episode!

Here is the synopsis for episode 5, via BBC:

"Matthew Ellis has been exposed, and Pine can no longer run. He meets Gilberto Hanson and offers a deal. Then, Pine covertly starts to work on Teddy and dismantle the Colombia operation from within."

What to expect in The Night Manager season 2 episode 5

After episode 4 ended with Jonathan Pine revealing who he is and what his mission is, things are about to get very interesting for the good guys, Jonathan, Roxana (Camila Morrone), Sally (Hayley Squires), and Basil (Paul Chahidi). I have a feeling that Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) is going to be in the mix, as well, in the final episodes, but we don't know how exactly.

The mission has been a failure to this point, because their first plan, which included Alejandro, the prosecutor, securing the shipment, stopping Gilberto Hanson's army from being armed, and officially slowing down the British intelligence-backed coup to overthrow the Colombian government. Remember, Gilberto is the alias that Richard Roper picked after all the mess in season 1 and his release from his captors.

Roper and his team have the upper hand at the moment, but Jonathan is not going to stop now. There are too many people who could be hurt if Roper, Mayra (Indira Varma), and the other British officials who are in on this plot to topple the government aren't stopped in the very near future.

I also have a feeling we're heading for a big showdown between Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva) and his father. We know Roper is basically using Teddy. Once Teddy finds out that information, what will he do with it? Is that the angle Jonathan will try to exploit to stop Roper once and for all?

This could be the episode one of the good guys is killed! Roxana is definitely in the most danger because she's been playing both sides, but she doesn't have the espionage background or military training that the others have.

We'll find out in the new episode of The Night Manager season 2!