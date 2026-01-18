The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 recap: A shocking death results in a blown cover

After a few slow episodes to start the season, things are heating up heading into The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 on Prime Video.

The Night Manager season 2 episode 3 ended with the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. Richard Roper, played by Hugh Laurie, appeared at a meeting hosted by Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva), Roper’s son, along with General Sanchez (Mario Bolanos) and another man.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), who goes by Matthew now on his Colombian adventure, watches with Martin (Diego Santos), the private investigator. Is this a trick of Matthew’s imagination, we find out very early in the next episode that Roper is not a vision but a very real person in Colombia.

Angela knows Richard Roper is alive

The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 begins with Angela Burr, played by Olivia Colman. We haven’t seen Angela after the first scene of the season, when she confirms that identifies Richard Roper’s dead body — or so we thought. This time, Angela arrives home with her young daughter and receives a grainy picture via text message.

She panics and pulls up the image from Jonathan/Matthew with the message “WHY DID YOU LIE TO ME?” Uh oh, I thought this two were friends!

Richard Roper is alive and doing not all that well

The Night Manager season 2 - Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Richard Roper wakes in the morning, but it’s clear, based on his sleeping with the lights on, that his past still torments him. Matthew is still staking out the place to see what Teddy and Richard are up to, but he doesn’t see much other than proving he is alive.

After Roper and Teddy go for a horseback ride in the morning, Teddy leaves and heads back to the city. Matthew must return to make sure he doesn’t arouse suspicion, but he leaves Martin to gather information and collect intel. He straps a microphone to the collar of one of Roper’s dogs protecting the property.

I think we all know that’s going to end badly!

Basil learns the true plan for Colombia

Back in London, Basil (Paul Chahidi) is still playing his part well and investigating what’s happening with Mayra (Indira Varma). Unfortunately, Mayra appears to be catching on, which means Basil is running out of time.

While reviewing CCTV footage from the other night, Basil notices Mayra meeting with Adam Holywell (Kerr Logan), the man who met with Jaco in the season premiere, and another man who happens to be, Sandy Langbourne (Alistair Petrie), Roper’s righthand man.

Oh, this is seriously not good! Luckily, Basil kicks his mission into gear. He meets with Adam to inform him that he broke protocol during the meeting and left his phone on. The pair share a drink, and Adam lets slip some important information about the mission, which is basically British state-backed regime change in Colombia in order to strip the country of its natural resources. Sounds awfully familiar and pointed, if you ask me.

Basil secures Adam’s phone to find more information.

Sandy flies into Colombia and learns how Richard escaped Syria

After meeting with Mayra, Sandy travels to Colombia to meet with Richard at his compound. The pair catch up for the first time in a decade.

Sandy shows Richard a brochure of an estate where he can live in England if he chooses to proceed with the deal for Mayra. She’s backing the operation, basically, or that’s what it sounds like.

Angela arrives at the airport in Colombia and reveals that she knew Roper was alive

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

After picking up Matthew from the hotel, Teddy escorts him to the airport to leave the country and head back to Paris. As they say farewell, Teddy tells them to forget they ever met. Then, at the last second, Matthew leans in and says, “I’ll pray for your soul, Eduardo,” which is Teddy’s real name. He’s stunned, but he immediately calls Beni, his hitman, and tells him to kill the prosecutor, Alejandro (Alberto Ammann). Luckily, Sally (Hayley Squires) helped the prosecutor escape.

Matthew appears to be headed for security at the airport before he changes his mind. At the arrivals gate, he runs into his old friend, Angela.

At the airport, which seems very out in the open, Angela reveals that Richard threatened her daughter the night before she was to identify his body. Angela retired from the River, but she told Rex Mayhew, which then went nowhere until Mayra took over at the River.

Angela tries to explain why she didn’t tell him, but Matthew doesn’t like it. He tells her about the plan for Roper’s army to take over the Colombian government. But, she tells him that it’s going to be a civil war inside MI6. She asks Matthew to buy her more time to figure it out, but Matthew knows that time is almost out.

Matthew reveals that the UK is funding regime change in Colombia

Sally takes Alejandro to meet Matthew in a hotel nearby. Matthew reveals that they have evidence of the UK helping fund and supply an army to take over Colombia via a coup. Alejandro is shocked, and he calls the Supreme Court justice with authority to seize the shipment, but she is caught up. He tells her assistant, but clearly, he’s in on the plan, too.

This is really not going well at all! Immediately after, Basil sends pictures of the shipment records from Adam’s emails. There is a device in the shipment that will knock out power to an entire city, which will kickstart the war.

Martin records Roper telling Sandy that he’s going to take over the country

Using the microphone on the dog, Martin records Roper telling Sandy the full plan to start a Civil War in Colombia. All he needs is that shipment, and then, he can go back to the UK with the backing of Mayra and MI6.

Sandy brought Richard’s new passport to Colombia to fly him home, as well. Their plan is close to working, but Matthew is doing his best to stop them. Alejandro appears to be a key holdup of the plan.

At his house, Teddy thinks Roxana flipped on him, and he questions her. She can’t leave, even though she’s supposed to be on a flight to Miami later.

Roper calls Teddy to see if Alejandro has been killed yet, but Teddy lies and tells him that he is, in fact, dead. He’s not, but he will be soon.

Roper calls Juan, and he learns that Teddy lied about Alejandro being alive and the shipment list. Before Sandy leaves, Roper asks him to make sure that Danny, his son, is taken to live with him back in England.

Teddy kills Alejandro

Alejandro is called in to meet at the parliament buildings, and he’ll be accompanied by Matthew and Sally. Unfortunately, it’s a trap.

Roxana calls Matthew to tell him it’s a trap. He tries to call Alejandro, but it’s too late. Alejandro goes into the building, and he’s met by General Sanchez and the police. They try to shake him down, but when he doesn’t cave, Alejandro is thrown into a car driven by Teddy’s men.

They drive to an abandoned factory where Teddy is waiting for them. Teddy kills Alejandro, and he’s about to turn his gun on the young getaway driver, but Matthew arrives just in time to save the boy. In the shootout, Teddy learns that Matthew is the one responsible for everything going wrong.

Matthew saves Roxana

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

The episode ends with Matthew killing Teddy’s man who took Roxana. He shoots him in the head and steals the car they were driving.

Back at his compound, Richard receives a call from a panicked Teddy, who tells him that everything has gone wrong. The investor flipped on them. Roper asks him to send a picture of the investor via fax. When it comes through, Roper knows his old nemesis, the one who took him down before, has returned.

It’s taken four episodes, but the final showdown between Roper and Jonathan/Matthew is about to begin. This time, only one of them will make it out alive.

But, it’s not just Roper that Jonathan/Matthew has to stop; he has to stop at least most of MI6, as well. The stakes are even higher than ever before.

Watch the new episodes of The Night Manager season 2 on Sundays on Prime Video, BBC One, and iPlayer.