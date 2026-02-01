The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 recap and ending explained

It all comes down to one episode in The Night Manager season 2. Will Jonathan Pine be able to take down Richard Roper one more time? Or, will the dangerous game Jonathan has been playing for two seasons finally catch up to him?

That’s what we’re about to find out in The Night Manager season 2 episode 6, the season finale of the hit BBC/Prime Video series starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and more.

The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 is all about the big weapons drop. The plane is ready for takeoff and heading for the Cabreras in camp in the jungle, but Teddy (Diego Calva) has other plans.

He double-crosses his father, and he gives all the details about the shipment to Jonathan (Hiddleston). With Sally (Hayley Squires), Jonathan plans to land the plane elsewhere, ensuring the Cabreras never get the weapons they need to start a civil war in Colombia.

Sally tries to get Basil (Paul Chahidi) on the phone to get an international team and Colombian tactical team on the ground to be there when the plane lands to confiscate the arms.

Roxana tries to get Jonathan killed at Roper's request

Meanwhile, Martin (Diego Santos) and Jonathan are following the plane to its new location. Unfortunately, he gets a call from Roxan (Camila Morrone), telling him that Roper’s men found her, but she escaped on a bus and needs to be picked up. Jonathan and Martin go to pick her up, but it’s obviously a trap of some kind.

Roxana gets off the bus and walks through the parking lot, as Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) watches on the CCTV cameras. Before Jonathan goes to pick up Roxana and meet her, Teddy calls him and says he’s waiting with Juan at the meeting location and tells him not to worry about her.

Roxana tries to trick Jonathan into revealing his location, but Jonathan outsmarts her and flees after Roper’s gunmen shoot up another car looking for him.

Teddy kills Juan while waiting for Jonathan

While waiting for Jonathan, Juan (Unax Ugalde) begins to distrust Teddy. He wants to see Teddy’s phone to make sure he actually called the Cabreras about the drop, but Teddy beats him to the punch and kills Juan after a scuffle. Juan also admits he knew that Roper was going to leave him in Colombia while Teddy stayed behind in the country he started to destroy.

Mayra (Indira Varma) connects with Roper and tells him to call off the operation until Jonathan Pine is off the table. Unfortunately for her, Roper is still pushing forward, and he tells her that he’s not going to go quietly if Jonathan stops this mission. He’s going to take her down for ordering the killing of Rex Mayhew to start this whole mess.

Back at his compound, Roxana returns from making a mess of the situation with the hit on Jonathan. Unfortunately, he doesn’t believe that Roxana isn’t working with Jonathan now.

Teddy takes Jonathan to the Cabreras to convince them that Roper double-crossed them

In the jungle, Teddy pretends Jonathan is his prisoner as he meets with the Cabreras. He uses the photos from the meeting with Roper to prove that Roper and “Matthew Ellis” are working together on something. They quickly take him captive.

Teddy plays the part very convincingly as they interrogate Jonathan about who he is and what he’s doing. Teddy tortures him as they try to get information about Roper. They don’t know that Roper is not Gilberto Hanson until now. Teddy plays the recordings that Jonathan and Sally manipulated of Roper’s calls with Jonathan to make it sound like they are friends and are planning to turn on the Cabreras and their rebel army.

Jonathan claims that special forces are coming tonight to take down the Cabreras and their operation before they can ignite a larger war. Then, Roper will head back to England a hero.

And, it works perfectly. The only bad part is that Jonathan gets beaten to a pulp.

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Angela Burr returns in a big way

In Medellín, Sally finally gets the Supreme Court justice, Consuelo Arbenz (Cristina Umana Rojas) who Alejandro was working with, to a safe location. She calls in a team, and then Sally reaches out to Basil. Unfortunately, Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) answers on the other side, and Sally knows that means Basil has been killed.

Speaking of London, things aren’t looking so good for old Sandy Langbourne (Alistair Petrie). He lands in London, and he’s taken to a remote location in a parking garage where Angela Burr meets him to go over some information. I think it’s safe to say the operation is in good hands.

Burr shakes him down. She shares the evidence that she has, and she asks about the parole board and what they will think. She asks Sandy to give up Roper and Mayra Cavendish in exchange for his freedom. If he doesn’t, she’s going to lock him up for the rest of his life, and she has the evidence to do it, she claims. Now, we’ll just have to see what Sandy’s next move will be.

Next, Burr targets Mayra. She sends Mayra pictures of her with Sandy and Roper years earlier. Now, she’s going to sit back and watch Mayra dig her own grave.

Angela shakes down Mayra and presents all the evidence she has against Mayra, which is a lot. She will spend the rest of her life behind bars. Then, she gets a call from the Head of the Colombian Supreme Court, Consuelo, to let her know they’re waiting for the plane.

Roper puts the weapon on a different plane, double-crossing Teddy

At the Cabreras camp, Jonathan is still tied up. Teddy sneaks in and tries to help him. He unties him, and then Jonathan reminds Teddy that he still has a part to play in this. Teddy must show blind loyalty and admiration to Richard, or else he will know that something is up. “Like a dog?” Teddy asks.

We’ve already seen Roper put down his dogs this season, and that made me very scared for Teddy.

Finally, Roper shows up at the Cabreras' camp in the jungle and sees his child army for the first time. It’s horrifying, but Roper doesn’t seem fazed at all.

The Cabreras pull the rug out from under Roper. They know about his plan to double-cross them, as Teddy and Jonathan planned. Teddy is about to kill Roper until Roper gets a phone call, revealing a second plane is going to drop the weapon at the Cabreras’ camp. The first plane that Teddy rerouted is not the one carrying the weapon. Roper outsmarted them.

He expected Jonathan to pull something off, so he sent different packages on different planes. When Sally opens the one that lands close to them, it’s just a rose hanging from a chain. In the jungle, Roper’s delivered the weapon to the Cabreras.

The case against Mayra and Roper collapses in seconds.

Roper kills Teddy, his own son

Immediately after the Cabreras learn that Teddy has double-crossed them, Roper acts like he is going to let Teddy off the hook, but instead, he shoots him in the head, killing him.

Then, Roper allows the Cabreras to have their way with Jonathan. Just as the Cabreras are about to kill Jonathan, Martin shows up and opens fire to buy Jonathan enough time to flee in Martin’s car.

Shortly after, Martin drops off Jonathan, who flees, before Martin is trapped by the Cabreras’ army and killed.

The last time we see Jonathan, he’s listening to the gunshot sounds of his friend and ally’s death.

Angela is killed next by an assassin

In the final sequence of the season, Angela calls in her findings to someone at MI6. She hears something outside and goes to investigate. An assassin puts a bullet in her chest. Her daughter finds her shortly after.

It’s a truly devastating ending for such an iconic character.

Roper wins this round, but this story is fire from over

The Night Manager season 2 ends with Roper returning to his new home in Oxfordshire, England, where his son is waiting for him. As they drive away, the radio report reveals that Colombia is in the middle of a civil war with mass casualties happening daily. Roper turns the radio to music, and the report cuts off.

Clearly, Roper, after losing the first round to Jonathan and Angela, wins this round. He gets everything he wanted out of the deal, and now, he’s back in England, exactly where he wanted to be.

But, we know this is not how this story ends. The Night Manager season 3 is already happening, and Jonathan is going to come back to make Roper pay. This time, we won’t have to wait 10 years to watch the next season.

We’ll share more updates about The Night Manager season 3 when we find out!