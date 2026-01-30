The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 release time, preview, and what to expect

The moment we've all been waiting for is almost here! The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 arrives on Prime Video on Sunday, Feb. 1.

In the season 2 finale, we will finally learn if Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) has what it takes to take down Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) for the second time in as many tries. After the shocking death of one of his allies and the murder of an elected official with the power to stop the shipment from falling into Teddy Dos Santos's hands in episode 4 and episode 5, Jonathan is up against it heading into the final episode.

Luckily, we don't have long now to find out how this season ends.

What time is The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 on Prime Video?

The Night Manager season 2 finale will be released at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 1, on Prime Video in the United States.

In the UK, fans can watch The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 on BBC One and iPlayer at 9 p.m. GMT on Sunday night.

Most fans are probably used to it by now, but The Night Manager season 2 episodes drop at different times depending on where you live. In the US, the new episodes of The Night Manager season 2 are released at 12 a.m. PT on their scheduled release date.

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, you have to wait until 9 p.m. GMT to watch on BBC One and iPlayer, which is 12 hours after the US release time on Prime Video.

So, with this being the finale and all that, I highly recommend UK viewers watch out for spoilers on social media on Sunday, Feb. 1, while they wait for the episode to drop.

The Night Manager season 2 synopsis and trailer

The new trailer for The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 looks like we're in for a banger of an episode! In the trailer, it's revealed that Jonathan is going to get kidnapped, likely by Richard Roper's people. We see Jonathan thrown into a car with duct tape over his mouth.

We also see Roxana (Camila Morrone) fraternizing with Roper. We don't know what she's up to, but I'm hoping she's crucial to the last part of Jonathan's plan.

The trailer also confirms the return of Olivia Colman as Angela Burr. She narrates the trailer:

"Richard Roper is not a job you do," Angela says. "He's a choice you make."

Wow. That's powerful stuff!

BBC also shared the synopsis for the episode:

"Pine works with Teddy to bring down Gilberto Hanson’s Colombia coup from the inside. But Hanson has found a new ally of his own. It's winner takes all."

I have to assume that Roxana is the "new ally" the synopsis is referring to, but as I mentioned, I'm just hoping she's a double agent at this point!

The Night Manager season 2 - Tom Hiddleston (Jonathan Pine and Hugh Laurie (Richard Roper) - Credit: Des Willie/Prime

What to expect in the season 2 finale

Well, it's pretty obvious that we're headed for a major showdown between Jonathan and Richard in the season 2 finale. One person is going to win, and the other is going to lose. Honestly, there's a strong argument to be made that even if Jonathan wins, he's already lost, but that's for another time.

Roper has the upper hand, or so it appears, heading into the finale. Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva) is obviously the ace in the hole for Jonathan and his team, but as far as we know, Roper could have have the backing of most of MI6 at this point, along with other British government officials. If that's true, Jonathan might be able to take down Roper and still lose everything in the end.

It will be very interesting to see how it all plays out, but I think we're all ready to see exactly what happens.

The good news is that The Night Manager season 3 is already in the works, and hopefully, we won't have to wait a decade between seasons.

Watch The Night Manager season 2 finale on Sunday, Feb. 1!