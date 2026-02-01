The Night Manager season 3 is closer than ever after Tom Hiddleston's latest update

The Night Manager season 2 just came to a shocking end. I don’t know if I’m fully recovered after watching the events of the season 2 finale's last few minutes as the bodies piled up. Now, everyone is wondering what’s next and when is The Night Manager season 3 on the way.

It was a truly devastating ending for Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddkeston), Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), and all of their colleagues and confidants.

Fortunately, we have some good news! We aren’t going to have to wait another decade for The Night Manager season 3 like we did for season 2.

The Night Manager. Credit: Des Willie/Prime

Tom Hiddleston confirmed season 3 is already in the works

When The Night Manager season 2 was announced, BBC and Prime Video also confirmed a third season of the hit series.

Hiddleston recently confirmed in an interview with TV Insider that work has already started on a third season, though he didn’t have much more information about when production would begin.

“We’re working on it. Yeah, we’re working on it now,” Hiddleston says. “It’s not in official pre-production, but it’s in official development… We’re working on it, we’re refining the story and the architecture of what we really like.”

Hiddleston also teased what fans can expect in season 3.

“It’s very exciting because we’ve always been able to plan Season 2 and Season 3 as a two-volume story — 12 hours and 12 episodes are very different from six episodes, so we know where the story ends.”

Georgi Banks-Davies, the director of the series, also revealed in a recent interview with Variety that writer David Farr is already writing season 3.

"There was a third season that was always in the offing. David is writing it now — he’s at the coalface and in the early stage. But yeah, when the second season came the plan was to go to three. So when you see our whole series, you’ll see it can sit entirely alone but can also sit very much as the second book in the trilogy."

The Night Manager season 2 - Tom Hiddleston (Jonathan Pine and Hugh Laurie (Richard Roper) - Credit: Des Willie/Prime

The Night Manager season 3 won't arrive anytime soon

So, that’s the good news. Season 3 is renewed and already in the works. That should drastically cut down just how long we have to wait for the next season. Unfortunately, it’s still probably going to be quite a while until we see the third season on BBC and Prime Video. And, that’s for a few reasons.

First, this is an outstanding cast, but that also means they are very busy. Almost all the main cast have other series or films, and that makes things complicated at times.

Next, The Night Manager is a pretty sprawling series. They’re filming on location around the world, and that also takes a lot of time to plan and execute. Obviously, there are not a ton of special effects, but the action sequences are big. It’s important to get everything right and bring it all together.

So, it’s another good news and bad news situation. I’m obviously very excited for season 3, but I’d also like to watch it now, please.

Stay tuned for more updates about the new season of the hit spy series. Hopefully, we learn more about the release timeline for The Night Manager season 3 after the season finale.