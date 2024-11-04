The Penguin and 7 other shows featuring Emily Meade
By Sandy C.
Emily Meade is a rising star most recently seen in HBO’s The Penguin. Here’s where else you can see Meade showing off her acting chops!
Born in New York City, Emily Meade is 35-years-old and if she looked familiar watching her on The Penguin, that’s because she has been part of other HBO favorites. This includes The Deuce, where Meade plays Lori Madison, and can also be seen as Aimee on The Leftovers season 1. Most recently, Meade appeared in Law & Order. Fans may also recognize her from Boardwalk Empire or Dead Ringers. More on the list below.
In the DC Comics series, The Penguin, Emily Meade takes on a small, yet significant, role as a young Francis. As you already know if you’re a fan of the HBO crime drama, Francis Cobb (portrayed by Deirdre O’Connell) is Oswald Cobb’s (Colin Farrell) mother. To say that Francis is an important player in Cobb’s life is an understatement!
The Penguin episode 7, titled “Top Hat,” we meet a younger version of Francis (Meade). Throughout the series, we get to see flashbacks of the titular character when he was young to learn how he became the notorious villain. After learning more about Oswald’s relationship with his mother, a lot of things are beginning to make sense. This wouldn’t have been possible with the wrong actress, so we’re glad Meade took on this role.
And there’s more of Meade to come on The Penguin. It’s likely that we will see Meade take on this role again in the upcoming finale on Sunday, Nov. 10. The teaser trailer for the episode gives us flashbacks of a young Oswald talking to his mother.
We can’t wait to see the epic conclusion for The Penguin! In the meantime, here are other shows starring the actress:
- Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, guest roles
- Law and Order, guest roles
- Boardwalk Empire, as Pearl
- The Leftovers, as Aimee
- Broad City, as Maxanne
- The Deuce, Sarah/Lori Madision
- Dead Ringers, as Susan
- The Penguin, young Francis Cobb