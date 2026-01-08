The Pitt is renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere

The staff of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Center can't catch a breath — HBO has confirmed that The Pitt will be returning for a third season. The exciting update was announced by the network's CEO, Casey Bloys, during the season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles

The news of The Pitt season 3 comes hours before season 2 drops on HBO Max. Just like every episode of season 1 covered one hour of a chaotic shift, season 2 will take place over the course of a chaotic Fourth of July holiday, pushing the doctors and residents of The Pitt over their edges once more. Although details about The Pitt season 3 are yet to be revealed, the show will likely continue to follow the one-shift structure.

The Pitt is heading towards another successful year

The Pitt won over the hearts of all medical drama fans by offering an immersive and realistic portrayal of the emergency room. The first season was a success among critics and the public audience alike, earning 13 Emmy nominations and scoring five awards, including Best Drama.

Season 2 debuted with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Pitt will pick up 10 months after the events of season 1, addressing old traumas while introducing a new roster of characters. Among the new faces joining the cast of the medical drama are Lawrence Robinson, Sepideh Moafi, Charles Baker, Irene Choi, and Lucas Iverson.

According to showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt season 2 will also see the return of fan-favorite Dr. Frank Langdon, who was dismissed by Robby after being caught stealing meds.

New episodes will drop on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

Dr. Robby treating a patient in The Pitt | HBO Max

The Pitt is breaking a tired TV trend

In a time when most TV shows experience long breaks between seasons, The Pitt feels like a breath of fresh air. Unlike other popular shows like Stranger Things and Severance, which had a 3-year gap between seasons, The Pitt season 2 is premiering exactly one year after season 1 came out.

This is not the medical drama's only nod to the old days of television. Despite being an HBO Max original, The Pitt goes against the streaming standard of releasing a batch of episodes right away, committing to a weekly episode schedule. The 15-episode run makes room for compelling character development and engaging side stories. With season 3 of The Pitt confirmed, fans can only hope the show remains faithful to the formula.

The Pitt is available to stream on HBO Max