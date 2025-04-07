The Pitt season 2 update confirms time jump and holiday weekend setting

There's already some great news in store for fans of The Pitt who are dreading the season 1 finale on April 10. Once the season comes to an end, that means the wait begins for season 2, which has been renewed by Max and currently eyes a release in January 2026. We'll the wait for cameras to start rolling might not be as long as you'd thought. Production has started!

During Deadline's Contenders TV event on April 5, The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer John Wells, and star/executive producer Noah Wyle shared some exclusive news about The Pitt season 2 that will have fans thrilled and counting down the days. Not only did that trio confirm that production's in effect, they also revealed when season 2 would take place.

Once Max renewed The Pitt halfway through its season 1 run, the executive producers had confirmed that there would be a time jump between seasons 1 and 2, but the real-time format would continue. Season 2 will take place 10 months after the season 1 finale, which brings the series to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Being so, season 1 took place in September and we're skipping the holidays.

Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in The Pitt. Robby and Abbott head out the pedestrian entrance to find a packed waiting room | (Warrick Page/MAX)

The Pitt season 2 begins production

Taking place during the Fourth of July weekend celebrations will make for another busy 15-hour shift for the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Think of all the fireworks incidents and drunk accidents combined with the other traumatic cases mixed in. Robby and his team will have their work cut out for them when the 10-month time jump brings them to summertime.

Speaking of the 10-month time jump, who knows what interpersonal dramas will have developed in that timeframe for the team of doctors. So many things can happen or change in nearly a year. Will the staff still look the same? Will anyone leave? Will there be anyone new? What's going on in their personal lives and are they bringing that stress into work with them?

There are still so many questions to consider about The Pitt season 2, especially after the season finale begins streaming on Max on Thursday, April 10 at 9/8c. Any resolution to a potential cliffhanger will happen in 10 months' time, but everyone will most likely just want to catch up with our new favorite TV doctors. Hopefully, we'll see some behind-the-scenes photos soon.

Even though the producers revealed that production has started on season 2, that doesn't necessarily mean that filming has begun. The creative team is likely writing and getting things started for a full production start very soon. After all, season 1 just wrapped on Feb. 7 after 149 days of filming. Either way, an official filming start this spring or summer keeps season 2 on track for January 2026.

